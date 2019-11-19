Brandi Carlile Confirms Second-Annual Headline Performance at The Gorge

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and performer Brandi Carlile will make her triumphant return to The Gorge next year on Saturday, June 6, 2020 for "Echoes Through The Canyon" with special guests Sheryl Crow and Yola. The special performance comes a year after Carlile's headline debut at the venue, of which The Seattle Times praised, "a jubilant success-toasting birthday set...Carlile ripped off vibrato-soaked runs that could go toe to toe with any of this decade's Top 40 bombshell vocalists." Tickets for the event go on-sale this Friday, November 22 at 10:00am PT.

The new concert adds to a landmark touring year for Carlile, who recently sold-out her debut headline show at Madison Square Garden and will perform three sold-out shows at Seattle's Benaroya Hall with the Seattle Symphony in December as well as six sold-out shows at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium in January. See below for complete tour itinerary.

The tour dates continue to celebrate the release of Carlile's GRAMMY Award winning album, By The Way, I Forgive You (Low Country Sound/Elektra Records). Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the album includes ten songs written by Carlile and longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, including "The Joke." Of her performance of the song on the live GRAMMY broadcast, The New York Times proclaimed, "Carlile's vocals were robust, ragged, full of sneer and hope. On a night curiously light on impressive singing, it was an uncomplicated, genuine, cleansing thrill." Watch the full performance HERE. Carlile was also recently named Artist of the Year at the 2019 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards. Her solo/acoustic performance of "The Mother" at the live awards ceremony will be broadcast in a special episode of Austin City Limits starting this Saturday, November 23 on PBS.

Over the course of their acclaimed career, Carlile and her band have released six albums, including 2017's Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years of the Story (An Album to Benefit War Child), which features 14 artists covering the songs on their breakthrough album The Story with all proceeds benefiting War Child. Artists included on the acclaimed project, which Rolling Stone calls, "tender and powerful," include Dolly Parton, Adele, Pearl Jam, Kris Kristofferson, The Avett Brothers, Margo Price and Jim James as well as a forward written by President Obama. More details can be found here.

Most recently, Carlile debuted the acclaimed collaborative movement The Highwomen with fellow members Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby. Released to overwhelming critical praise, the collective's self-titled debut album entered at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart earlier this year (Low Country/Sounds Elektra Records). Of the project, Stereogum declares, "The Highwomen are the country supergroup this moment demands...the album is a creative triumph and a meaningful cultural artifact; the joy and resilience emanating off it is worth a fortune," while Rolling Stone praises, "a country album for the ages, filled with joy, laughter, tears, pain, and s-kicking honky-tonk soul." Adding to her monumental year, Carlile also co-produced Tanya Tucker's acclaimed new album While I'm Livin' with Shooter Jennings.

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

November 22-Thackerville, OK-WinStar World Casino and Resort

December 6-Salt Lake City, UT-Vivint Smart Home Arena

December 7-Las Vegas, NV-Las Vegas Festival Grounds

December 13-Seattle, WA-Benaroya Hall*

December 14-Seattle, WA-Benaroya Hall*

December 15-Seattle, WA-Benaroya Hall*

January 14, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium† (SOLD OUT)

January 15, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium‡ (SOLD OUT)

January 16, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium§ (SOLD OUT)

January 19, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium# (SOLD OUT)

January 20, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium+ (SOLD OUT)

January 21, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium+ (SOLD OUT)

January 29-February 2, 2020-Riviera Maya, Mexico-Girls Just Wanna Weekend (SOLD OUT)

February 12, 2020-Minneapolis, MN-The Fillmore

February 13, 2020-Minneapolis, MN-The Fillmore

February 14, 2020-Minneapolis, MN-The Fillmore

April 6, 2020-Melbourne, Australia-Hamer Hall

April 8, 2020-Sydney, Australia-Enmore Theatre

April 10, 2020-Byron Bay, Australia-Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm

April 12, 2020-Auckland, New Zealand-Town Hall

June 6, 2020-George, WA-The Gorge^

*with special guest The Secret Sisters

†with special guest Kim Richey

‡with special guest Lucie Silvas

§with special guest Natalie Hemby

#with special guest Lori McKenna

+with special guest Courtney Barnett

^with special guests Sheryl Crow and Yola

BOLD on-sale this Friday, November 22 at 10:00am PT





