Brand New Destination Festival Sol Seeker 2023 Announces Phase 1 Lineup And Ticket On Sale Date

Striving to revitalize the boom of tourism and the electronic dance scene, the US Virgin Islands introduces its newest premier electronic dance music festival, Sol Seeker.

Releasing Phase 1 of their on-sale passes and highly-anticipated lineup, Sol Seeker announces that Alan Walker, Afrojack, Deorro, KSHMR, Charly Jordan, and Kim Lee are confirmed to play the festival which debuts during Memorial Day weekend from Friday, May 26th through Sunday, May 28th.

Taking place at the beautiful Yacht Haven Grade (a location voted 'best super yacht marina' 4 years in a row), a high production stage will be built on the venue's lawn so that when the sun sets, lighting from surrounding super yachts and cruise ships will shine down on the venue.

The upcoming festival will utilize the unique characteristics of its island setting, offering festivalgoers the unique opportunity to enjoy the weekend-long event on yacht charters. These yacht charters will allow for scenic cruising on blue open waters, fitting for a romantic sunset cruise or thrilling deep-sea adventure. For those preferring to stay on shore, a range of land-based activities from hiking to beach parties will be offered.

"Sol Seeker Festival has been brought together by a variety of local businesses - to showcase everything the USVI has to offer. After years of Covid and rebuilding from the intense devastation of hurricanes Irma and Maria, we're proud to be bringing world-class talent to paradise to showcase everything St Thomas has to offer"

The festival is 18+ and offers multiple pass types, with GA day passes starting at $150 and GA weekend passes starting at $350. These passes include entry to the experience. For those looking for more, VIP passes include a separate VIP entrance, private tables and seating areas by 13 Restaurants, complimentary bites, a VIP exclusive bar with welcome drinks, and private air-conditioned restrooms. VIP day passes start at $290 while VIP weekend passes begin at $699 with a limited capacity.

Additionally, the VIP experience gives festivalgoers access to a full-time concierge team and the ability to request a ride to the festival or airport via a professional chauffeur. VIP members can also book an exclusive beachfront villa at the Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach Resort ahead of its opening to the public.

Sol Seeker partnered with the finest hotels and resorts in St. Thomas, offering low rates at Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach Resort, Caribbean Concierge Villas, Emerald Beach, Lindbergh Bay Hotels and Villas, The Ritz-Carlton, and Bolongo Bay Beach Resort. They've teamed up with Charter Carbie, The Moorings, & Beyond Yacht Charters, Midnight Sun, St. Thomas Boat Rental, Sonic Charters, Cool Boats, Cruz Bay, Sabrage Charters, Left Lane, and Seas the Day to provide premier charters.

A destination known for its natural beauty and eye-catching features, the festival will aim to re-introduce booming tourism back to the city of St. Thomas, which was so brutally damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria, only to be rebuilt before Covid struck. Sol Seeker will bring a new light to the city, filling it with new music, people, and memorable experiences.

The Phase 1 lineup and ticket on-sale go live on Wednesday, March 29th via the Sol Seeker website.

https://solseekerfestival.com/