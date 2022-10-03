Braeden Berry Releases New Single 'I Didn't Know'

Country music singer/songwriter Braeden Berry recently released his new single "I Didn't Know." You can listen to the song HERE!

With charming lyrics like stronger than the diamonds that i bought in her ring, the secret to a good man is a woman behind everything, "I Didn't Know" describes a love story that is sure to pull on the heartstrings of all who listen.

"I want my music to feel personal to people," Braeden explains. "I want it to make the lives of everyone who listens to be better than before."

About Braden Berry:



Growing up in Loganville, Georgia, Braeden Berry discovered his love for music at a young age. As a child, he would often sing in church and perform in local musicals. When he was eight years old, he moved with his siblings and parents, who were missionaries, to South Africa.



After moving back to the states, Braeden got his first guitar at age fifteen and taught himself how to play. He performed in the church worship band and started gravitating towards country music in his late teens. Highly influenced by artists like Cody Johnson, George Straight and Justin Moore, Braeden had the honor of singing Jason Aldean's hit song "Tattoos on this Town" at his high school graduation. "After hearing the crowds cheer for something I did, I knew this was something I wanted to do."



Braeden attended Truett McConnell University for one semester before joining the Navy, where he was part of the Coastal Riverine Force (Group 2) and was deployed to Bahrain. "I think my life experiences are something that not too many artists have," Braeden explains. "I have lived a lot of live before age 30."



Known for his powerful voice and gritty, southern soul, Braeden released his debut single called "Soundtrack of Our Summer" in May of 2019. Braeden released his subsequent single "Forever and Always" in April of 2022, followed by his three-song EP "Deep Cuts" in July of 2022. He hopes to one day play both the Grand Ole Opryand Red Rocks Amphitheatre. "I want to be able to make people's lives better through the gift that God has given me, while helping out as many people along the way as I can."



In his spare time, Braeden enjoys working out, managing his fantasy football team and hanging out with his wife, Nicole, and daughter, Wilder.

For more information, visit www.braedenberry.com and follow Braeden on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify.