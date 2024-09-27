Brad Paisley Drops New Single 'Truck Still Works'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country music superstar Brad Paisley is releasing a new song across all digital platforms, "Truck Still Works". The song, written by Paisley, Chris Dubois, Will Bundy, Hunter Phelps and Rodney Clawson, and produced by Luke Wooten and Paisley, had its radio world premiere yesterday and impacts country radio on Monday, September 30. Bob Oermann in Music Row Magazine said about the song, “Paisley suggests that we take that ol’ vehicle out for a spin again to rekindle romance and memories. Warmly nostalgic and rhythm happy.”

Paisley performed the song for the first time for television audiences during last night’s NBC “People’s Choice Country Awards.” Watch the Today Show Dylan Dreyer get an exclusive behind the scenes look at Brad’s performance rehearsals.

The on-purpose sonic direction and lyrics of “Truck Still Works” are an ode to one of the biggest hits of his career, “Mud On The Tires” which he wrote with Dubois and became a #1 single in 2005. “Truck Still Works” is one of many songs Brad has written lately that has new inspired an entirely new album to come.

“‘Truck Still Works’ is a track where everything old is new again,” says Paisley. “We debated on how much to really allude to the original (“Mud On The Tires”) and there were questions like ‘Do you moonlight in a duck blind, catfish on a trot line?’ What do you not put in, what’s too much, what is enough and what is not enough? And trust me, we tried each of those and it was really fun. I think it was Chris Dubois’ idea to end the first verse with the line, ‘How about a little test drive down by the lake.’ It was really fun to go through the process of what makes this song both new and old. What I love about it is that the groove, the feel, is all very modern and very country. We hope it’s a blast for anyone who’s a current fan or for someone to become a new fan.”

Brad is also slated to perform “Truck Still Works” on the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special airing Sunday, October 6 at 8PM ET on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

About BRAD PAISLEY:

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre’s most talented and decorated male solo artists. For nearly 25 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive years. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The superstar's past works have amassed nearly 5 billion career streams.

Photo Credit: Jim Shea

