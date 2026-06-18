BoyNextDoor Unveils North American Dates for First World Tour 'Knock On Vol.2'

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BOYNEXTDOOR will embark on their first-ever world tour, ‘BOYNEXTDOOR TOUR ‘KNOCK ON Vol. 2’’ (hereinafter ‘KNOCK ON Vol. 2’), with 33 shows across 22 cities kicking off this July. It follows their previous run, ‘KNOCK ON Vol. 1.'

The tour will open in Seoul, South Korea on July 17, before heading to Japan with stops in Kanagawa, Saga, Osaka, Miyagi, Nagano, and Chiba. In October, BOYNEXTDOOR will launch their first-ever North American leg with performances across ten cities including Dallas, Pompano Beach, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Mexico City.

Tickets for the North American leg will first be available through the ONEDOOR MEMBERSHIP PRESALE, with applications open from Thursday, June 18 at 8 AM KST to Monday, June 22 at 12 PM KST (apply HERE), followed by the presale taking place from Wednesday, June 24 at 4 PM local time to Thursday, June 25 at 10 PM local time. GENERAL ON SALE will begin on Friday, June 26 at 4 PM local time.

The tour will continue through Asia in December, with additional stops in Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei. Full Asia tour dates will be announced at a later time. Meanwhile, the tour can be explored via the official website here.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s first studio album, HOME, was released earlier this month and songs from the project will be featured throughout the tour’s setlist. Listen to it below.

Tour Dates

Fri, Oct 30 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory (AXS)

Sun, Nov 1 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater (AXS)

Wed, Nov 4 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Ticketmaster)

Sat, Nov 7 – New York, NY – Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden (Ticketmaster)

Tues, Nov 10 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre (AdmitOne)

Fri, Nov 13 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre (Ticketmaster)

Sun, Nov 15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo (AXS)

Tues, Nov 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield (AXS)

Fri, Nov 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Peacock Theater (AXS)

Tues, Nov 24 – Mexico City, MX – Arena Ciudad de México (Superboletos)

About BOYNEXTDOOR:

Consisting of members SUNGHO, RIWOO, JAEHYUN, TAESAN, LEEHAN and WOONHAK, BOYNEXTDOOR are the first boy group to debut under KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, founded by artist-producer ZICO. Their 1st EP WHY.. (September 2023) landed on the Billboard 200 and topped the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart. Their 2nd EP HOW? (April 2024) climbed to No. 93 on the Billboard 200. Their 3rd EP 19.99 (September 2024) peaked at No. 40, becoming their first million-seller and topping the World Albums and Emerging Artists Charts. Their digital single “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU” (January 2025) charted at No. 99 on the Billboard Global Excl. US and No. 188 on the Global 200, while leading Apple Music and Spotify charts across Asia. Their 4th EP No Genre (May 2025) followed suit, becoming their second consecutive million-seller in its first week. After a performance at Lollapalooza Chicago, The Action (October 2025) became their third consecutive million-seller.

Photo courtesy: KOZ ENTERTAINMENT

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