FROM LONDON WITH LOVE to Bring Debbie Wileman Back to Birdland with Billy Stritch

Birdland Jazz Club will welcome acclaimed vocalist Debbie Wileman back to its iconic stage for From London with Love, a special one-night-only engagement featuring acclaimed pianist and musical director Billy Stritch, on Monday, August 31 at 7:00 PM.

Following a celebrated multi-city United States tour honoring Judy Garland during the holiday season, Wileman returns to New York after receiving rave reviews and standing ovations from sold-out audiences at venues including Carnegie Hall, the London Palladium, and the West End's Ambassadors Theatre, as well as performances in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Provincetown, and Los Angeles.

'New York audiences have been asking when Debbie is coming back since the moment she left the Birdland stage,' says Scott Stander, Wileman's manager and producer at The Stander Group. 'There's a genuine hunger for what she does - that old-school glamour paired with a real, human connection to the room. Put her together with Billy Stritch for a full evening, and you have a show people are going to be talking about long after August 31st.'

'I was absolutely delighted to be asked back to Birdland by the wonderful Jim Caruso,' Wileman says from her London home. 'It's such an honor to be playing there. I have loved every moment I have spent in that iconic venue, and I will be coming to NYC with a lot of love!'

For this new show, Wileman joins forces with Stritch - the longtime pianist and bandleader for Jim Caruso's Cast Party at Birdland and a 25-year musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli - for an evening celebrating Hollywood's golden age, favorites from the swinging '60s, and contemporary classics, all delivered with warmth, elegance, and unmistakable style.

When building the set list, Wileman kept it simple: 'It's a musical celebration of my two favorite cities: London and New York. There will obviously be a few Judy Garland numbers, but there will also be other songs that I've never sung live before.'

She aims to introduce audiences to songs and artists they may not be familiar with. 'I want the show to be informative and interesting, and hopefully funny too.'

Among the evening's highlights will be a duet of 'Since You Left New York,' written by Stritch and Sandy Knox. 'It will be very special to perform the song live with Billy in New York,' Wileman reflects.

Though the two have shared a stage before, including at Caruso's Cast Party, From London with Love marks their first full-length show together. 'I'm incredibly excited about it,' Wileman acknowledges. 'Being able to do a whole show with Billy and experience the joy of singing along to his wonderful piano playing is something I'm really looking forward to.'

Birdland holds a special place for Wileman, who has returned to the venue multiple times. 'It's an utter delight,' she says. 'The fact that I have been asked back means I can't have been too bad last time! It's very special to sing at such a renowned venue with such an amazing history. When you think of all the stars who have performed there, it's really quite amazing.'

She points to the club's intimacy as a key draw, even compared with the grand stages she has played around the world. 'One of the things I really like about performing at Birdland is the fact that you can see everybody's face while you are singing. It allows a singer to have more of a connection with the audience - you can riff off them, you can really see the effect that your performance is having on them.'

The show's title is a nod to Wileman's roots. 'I am a proud Londoner myself, and I thought I'd let people know that I'm making the effort to travel!' she laughs. 'I'm only here for one night, folks, so come and grab a ticket.'

Wileman promises audiences will leave with a smile. 'I want everyone to have fun and to enjoy themselves. As Judy Garland sang, 'Forget your troubles, come on, get happy!''

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