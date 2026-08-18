THE PROBABLY UNTRUE STORY OF MARY (WHO) HAD A LITTLE LAMB Album Now Streaming

Educational and entertaining for children and adults, The Probably Untrue Story of Mary (Who) Had a Little Lamb has been featured in family concerts with the Dallas Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Utah Symphony and many more from Hawaii to Connecticut. In the vein of Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf, composer-storyteller Micah Levy explores orchestral instruments, musical styles, a Vivaldi cameo, and a captivating storyline through variations on this iconic children's theme.

Originally released on CD in 2005, the album received the Parent's Choice's Recommended Award and IParenting Media Award; this completely revised version with updated orchestral sounds and engaging narration brings the family-first album into the streaming and digital age of educational programming.

Track Listing

1. Mary (Who) Had a Little Lamb: I. Mary and Petunia [3:10] (Track Preview)

2. Mary (Who) Had a Little Lamb: II. Looking for Petunia [3:23]

3. Mary (Who) Had a Little Lamb: III. Trudging Through the Snow [2:58]

4. Mary (Who) Had a Little Lamb: IV. Uncle Antonio (Vivaldi) [2:35]

5. Mary (Who) Had a Little Lamb: V. Antonio's Violin [2:25]

6. Mary (Who) Had a Little Lamb: VI. Playing Games [3:23]

7. Mary (Who) Had a Little Lamb: VII. Vivaldi's Spring [4:11]

8. Mary (Who) Had a Little Lamb: VIII. Finally Going Home [1:49]

9. Mary (Who) Had a Little Lamb: IX. Back to School March [3:07]

Duration: 27:01

About Micah Levy, composer and narrator

Micah Levy (b. 1953, California) is an American composer, conductor, and hornist. As a French hornist, he performed with the Long Beach Symphony while in high school and from 1983-1994, he was music director and conductor of the Orange County Chamber Orchestra. His music has been performed by the Dallas, San Diego, Utah, Fort Worth and Hartford Symphonies, as well as concert bands of Michigan State University, Fort Sam's Own Army Band, Cal State University Fullerton, and the Alabama Materiel Army Band.

His work Death Valley Kangaru was the 2024 Finalist Honorable Mention in the American Prize Competition and The Probably Untrue Story of Mary [who] had a Little Lamb has been performed by orchestras across the country in family concerts, receiving a Parents' Choice Recommendation (2005). Joy (Mostly!) for concert band received 3rd prize in the Frank Ticheli International Composition Competition (2008).

Micah Levy has held academic positions at Washington College and College of Southern Maryland. He holds degrees from Michigan State University (DMA Composition), Peabody Conservatory (MM Composition, MM Theory Pedagogy). Dr. Levy also holds degrees from New England Conservatory (MM Orchestral Conducting) and California State University, Fullerton (BM Horn Performance). Levy lives with his wife in Edgewater, Maryland.

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