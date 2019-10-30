Bossacucanova Announces New Album 'Bossa Got The Blues'

Bossacucanova first won over fans and critics with their creative and original mix of electronic music and bossa nova, a little more than two decades ago when they exploded onto the scene with their first release Brasilidade (2001). International recognition soon followed with the addition of the Japan and Europe tours and CD release. And in 2002, the band along with collaborator Robert Menescal were nominated for a Latin Grammy. Since then, the trio formed by Alex Moreira, Marcio Menescal and DJ Marcelinho da Lua have released six albums and garnered critical acclaim and fan support worldwide. They are excited to announce their seventh studio album Bossa Got The Blues, due out digitally November 15th from Six Degrees Records and will be available everywhere you stream or download music.



Adding to the magic of Bossa Got The Blues, Roberto Menescal once again joins Bossacucanova on another stellar collaboration. Reflecting back, Roberto explains, "First we wanted to create something more like blues than rock and bossa. Living up to its title, the blues borrowed some of the bossa elements. The creativity of what Bossacucanova created in the rhythmic part is what led me to compose this way, doing things quite differently from what I usually do."



The forthcoming album is 10 tracks deep. The lead single and first song on the new album "1937" was mixed by award-winning producer Moogie Canazio. The single was accompanied by the following video directed and edited by Bruno LT. Its' title refers to Roberto Menescal birth year, who, in six decades of his career, has solidified himself as a pioneer of bossa nova, helping bridge the gap between the genre and the technological innovations of the beats and samples. A multi-talented musician, Menescal also played guitar on the new album and helped with the arrangements.



Another standout is "Laudir's Theme," dedicated to the band's friend and late percussionist Laudir de Oliveira who, besides being part of the rock band Chicago, had also recorded with Bossacucanova.



The new album, Bossa Got The Blues, is stacked with several special guests, including the late Paulinho Trompete's, who died soon after working on the lead single "1937." This album will be one of his last recorded works, and his artistic touch can be heard on the arrangements for "1937," "Train To Ipanema," "Bossa Got The Blues" and "Vou Nessa." In addition to being the arranger, Paulinho also played the trombone, trumpet and flugelhorn on the disc. Other notable musicians that contributed to the album's rich soundscape includes Carlos Malta (piccolo, fife and C-bass flute), Sidinho and Ian Moreira (percussion), Flavio Guimarães (harmonica), Jota Moraes (vibraphone), Leo Gandelman (brass, baritone and tenor) and the Rio Maracatu bloco de carnaval, who brought the Northeastern Brazilian sounds to the album.



The new album was recorded throughout 2018 in different studios in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), and was composed by Menescal, his son Marcio, Alex and Marcelinho; with "Blues Bossa" being composed by Roberto Menescal and JC Costa Netto. The Bossacucanova trio also produced, recorded, programmed and mixed the entire album at Mola studio.



Reflecting back on the creative process with Bossacucanova, Roberto Menescal comments, "With this album we have recorded something new, and it is entirely instrumental. The original idea came from them, the inspiration of the melodies came from me and they completed the work in a really nice way."



Modern since its inception and always open for experimentation, bossa nova gains weight and becomes dance - with samples, organic instruments, guitars, analog keyboards and a lot of dub - on the new record. With the influence of Roberto Menescal, and his visionary sounds of blending textures from American Blues with the Brazilian flagship music, bossa nova, the new album creates a brand new global soundscape.



"With their music, BossaCucaNova has created a beautiful feature film. This is the looping of my text. A subtle and renewing revolution. This is not a release. This is a declaration of love." - João Marcelo Bôscoli

Listen to "1937" below.





Bossa Got The Blues Track Listings

"1937"

"Mandacaru"

"Train to Ipanema"

"Sambalaya"

"Blues Bossa"

"Laudir's Theme"

"Bossa Got The Blues"

"Klaunga Rocket"

"Vou Nessa"

"Galeria Menescal"





Related Articles View More Music Stories