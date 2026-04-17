Listen: Celine Dion Drops New Original Single 'Dansons'

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Global icon Celine Dion has released “Dansons,” her first original song in several years. The track, written by renowned songwriter Jean-Jacques Goldman, is available now, and arrives ahead of her forthcoming limited engagement in Paris. Listen to it below.

“Dansons” finds the performer returning to the French repertoire that shaped the early years of her career. Goldman and Dion have collaborated several times, most notably on her 1995 album D’eux, the best-selling French-language album of all time, for which Jean-Jacques was the primary writer. Most recently, the duo worked together on the 2016 song “Encore un soir.”

As previously announced, Dion will make a long-awaited return to the stage with a five-week residency at Paris La Défense Arena, with sixteen performances scheduled between September and October 2026.

About Celine Dion:

With almost 260 million albums sold worldwide, Celine is one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history with number-one hits including “The Power of Love,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “Because You Loved Me,” and “My Heart Will Go On.”

She is also a celebrated Francophone artist, with hits including “Pour que tu m’aimes encore,” “S’il suffisait d’aimer,” and “Encore un soir.” Her 1995 album D’eux remains the best-selling French-language album of all time. Celine has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 JUNO Awards, an astonishing 43 Félix Awards, and received the Diamond award at the 2004 World Music Awards, recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016, Billboard Music Awards presented her with the Lifetime Achievement Icon Award.

In 2024, for the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics, Celine made a triumphant return to the stage with a poignant performance of “Hymne à l'amour” atop the iconic Eiffel Tower.