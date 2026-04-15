YOASOBI Confirm North American Dates for 'Never Ending Stories' Headline Tour

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J-pop duo YOASOBI have confirmed their North American return with the “Never Ending Stories” headline tour this summer, powered by Crunchyroll, the global anime brand.

Performing at massive venues including the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the tour kicks off August 4 at Boston’s TD Garden and includes festival performances at Lollapalooza in Chicago and their first-ever Canadian show at OSHEAGA.

See below for a complete list of dates; tickets will first be available via a Crunchyroll presale beginning Tuesday, April 21 at 3pm local time, followed by an Artist presale on Wednesday, April 22 at 3pm local time. The general on-sale will begin Thursday, April 23 at 3pm local time at Ticketmaster.com.

The Crunchyroll presale will take place on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, from 3 PM to 10 PM local time for each venue, and will be exclusive to Crunchyroll members located in the United States and Canada. Eligible members will receive a unique presale code via email on Monday, April 20th, one day before the presale begins. To receive a presale code, fans must have an active Crunchyroll subscription and must have opted-in to Crunchyroll marketing for their email on the corresponding account.

YOASOBI has performed at Coachella and Lollapalooza, as well as headlining New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. The duo has also played in London at OVO Arena Wembley, in addition to taking the stage at Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

YOASOBI's new release, E-SIDE 4, is set for April 24 and available for pre-order/pre-save here. E-SIDE 4 is their fourth EP featuring all songs entirely sung in English, with highlights including previously released tracks “UNDEAD,” “Watch me!,” “New me,” as well as the brand new English version of “HEART BEAT.” The EP also finds “ADRENA” and “BABY” as new additions to the band’s streaming catalog.

YOASOBI is comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura,. Their first song, “Into The Night (Yoru ni Kakeru),” was released in November 2019, reaching #1 on numerous streaming charts in Japan and appearing on viral charts in several countries. It was #1 on the 2020 Billboard JAPAN Combined Song Chart and Streaming Song Chart, and in January 2023 the total plays surpassed 900 million streams, marking a first in Japan.

Their global smash hit song “Idol” was named the #1 Song of the Year in 2023 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart. The song also broke the record for the fastest single to reach 100 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and surged to #1 on the Billboard GlobalExcl. U.S. chart. “Idol” also won the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Award in the category “Best Anime Song”.

YOASOBI TOUR DATES

July 31—Montreal, QC—OSHEAGA*

August 2—Chicago, IL—Lollapalooza*

August 4—Boston, MA—TD Garden

August 6—Brooklyn, NY—Barclays Center

August 8—Hamilton, ON—TD Coliseum

August 12—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

August 14—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena

August 16—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl

*Festival Date

Photo credit: courtesy of YOASOBI