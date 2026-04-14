My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

WICKED: FOR GOOD, HAZBIN HOTEL Soundtracks Nominated for American Music Awards

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters were also nominated in three categories.

By:
WICKED: FOR GOOD, HAZBIN HOTEL Soundtracks Nominated for American Music Awards Image

The soundtracks for Wicked: For Good, season two of Hazbin Hotel, and KPop Demon Hunters are among the nominees at the 52nd American Music Awards. Queen Latifah is set to host the award show live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. Tickets for the show are now available on AXS, which will also air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Nominees are based on key fan interactions, including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay and tour grosses. Fan voting is now open here through Friday, May 8, 2026 at 11:59:59am PT, except Social Song of the Year and Tour of the Year, which will remain open through the first 30 minutes of the AMAs broadcast. The full list of nominees can be found below.

Nominee highlights include Taylor Swift, the winningest artist in AMAs history, who has been nominated in eight categories, including Artist of the Year, Best Pop Album, and Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl.

Breakout stars Olivia Dean and SOMBR became first-time nominees, earning seven nods each. Other first-time nominees include Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, PinkPantheress, RAYE, Role Model, SIENNA SPIRO, Tate McRae, and more.

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, were nominated in three categories: Song of the Year, Best Vocal Performance, and Best Pop Song, for the hit song “Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunters. This would mark their first American Music Award(s) if they take any of the three categories.

The 52nd American Music Awards Nominees

GENERAL CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny
Bruno Mars
BTS
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Alex Warren
Ella Langley
KATSEYE
Leon Thomas
Olivia Dean
SOMBR

Album of the Year

Cardi B – “AM I THE DRAMA?”
Fuerza Regida – “111xpantia”
Justin Bieber – “SWAG”
Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”
Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem”
Olivia Dean – “The Art of Loving”
Playboi Carti – “MUSIC”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend
Tate McRae – “So Close To What”
Taylor Swift – “The Life of a Showgirl”

Song of the Year

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”
Kehlani – “Folded”
Leon Thomas – “MUTT”
Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem”
Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
SOMBR – “back to friends”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Collaboration of the Year

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way”
David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones And I – “Gone Gone Gone”
Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae – “What I Want”
PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
Shaboozey, Jelly Roll – “Amen”

Social Song of the Year

Disco Lines, Tinashe – “No Broke Boys”
PinkPantheress – “Illegal”
Role Model – “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out”
Tyla – “CHANEL”
Zara Larsson – “Lush Life”

Best Music Video

KATSEYE – “Gnarly”
ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor – “Berghain”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Tyla – “CHANEL”

Best Soundtrack

F1 The Album
Hazbin Hotel: Season Two
KPop Demon Hunters
Wicked: For Good
Charli xcx – Wuthering Heights

Tour of the Year

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter Tour”
Kendrick Lamar, SZA – “Grand National Tour”
Lady Gaga – “The Mayhem Ball”
Oasis – “Oasis Live ‘25 Tour”
Shakira – “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”

Breakout Tour

Benson Boone – “American Heart World Tour”
Kali Uchis – “The Sincerely, Tour”
The Marías – “Submarine Tour”
Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay? Tour”
Sleep Token – “Even in Arcadia Tour”

Breakthrough Album of the Year

Olivia Dean – “The Art of Loving”
SOMBR – “I Barely Know Her”
Zara Larsson – “Midnight Sun”

Best Throwback Song

4 Non Blondes – “What’s Up”
Black Eyed Peas – “Rock That Body”
Goo Goo Dolls – “Iris”

Best Vocal Performance

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
SIENNA SPIRO – “Die on this Hill”

Song of the Summer

Alex Warren – “FEVER DREAM”
Bella Kay – “iloveitiloveitiloveit”
BTS – “SWIM”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
Harry Styles – “American Girls”
Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”
PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
SOMBR – “Homewrecker”
Tame Impala, JENNIE – “Dracula”
Taylor Swift – “Elizabeth Taylor

POP CATEGORIES

Best Male Pop Artist

Alex Warren
Benson Boone
Ed SHeeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber

Best Female Pop Artist

Lady Gaga
Olivia Dean
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift

Breakthrough Pop Artist

KATSEYE
SIENNA SPIRO
Zara Larsson

Best Pop Song

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”
Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Best Pop Album

Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”
Olivia Dean – “The Art of Loving”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend
Tate McRae – “So Close To What”
Taylor Swift – “The Life of a Showgirl”

COUNTRY CATEGORIES

Best Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
Shaboozey

Best Female Country Artist

Ella Langley
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo or Group

Brooks & Dunn
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Treaty Oak Revival
Zac Brown Band

Breakthrough Country Artist

Sam Barber
Tucker Wetmore
Zach Top

Best Country Song

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
Morgan Wallen – “Just In Case”
Russell Dickerson – “Happen To Me”
Shaboozey – “Good News”

Best Country Album

BigXthaPlug – “I Hope You’re Happy”
Megan Moroney – “Cloud 9”
Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem”
Sam Barber – “Restless Mind”
Tucker Wetmore – “What Not To”

HIP-HOP CATEGORIES

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Don Toliver
Kendrick Lamar
Playboi Carti
Tyler, The Creator
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B
Doechii
GloRilla
Sexyy Red
YKNIECE

Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

EsDeeKid
Monaleo
PLUTO

Best Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B – “ErrTime”
Drake – “NOKIA”
Gunna, Burna Boy – “wgft”
Playboi Carti, The Weeknd – “Rather Lie”
YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin, Breskii – “Take Me Thru Dere”

Best Hip-Hop Album

Cardi B – “AM I THE DRAMA?”
Don Toliver – “OCTANE”
Gunna – “The Last Wun”
Playboi Carti – “MUSIC”
YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “MASA”

R&B CATEGORIES

Best Male R&B Artist

Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Daniel Caesar
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd

Best Female R&B Artist

Kehlani
Summer Walker
SZA
Teyana Taylor
Tyla

Breakthrough R&B Artist

Leon Thomas
Mariah the Scientist
Ravyn Lenae

Best R&B Song

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”
Kehlani – “Folded”
Leon Thomas – “MUTT”
Mariah the Scientist – “BURNING BLUE”

Best R&B Album

Bruno Mars – “The Romantic”
Justin Bieber – “SWAG”
Leon Thomas – “MUTT”
Mariah the Scientist – “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY”
Summer Walker – “Finally Over It”

LATIN CATEGORIES

Best Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny
Junior H
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P

Best Female Latin Artist

Gloria Estefan
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Shakira

Best Latin Duo or Group

Clave Especial
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Breakthrough Latin Artist

Beéle
Kapo
Netón Vega

Best Latin Song

Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”
benny blanco, Selena Gomez, The Marías – “Ojos Tristes”
Fuerza Regida – “Marlboro Rojo”
Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – “ME JALO”
KAROL G – “LATINA FOREVA”

Best Latin Album

Fuerza Regida – “111xpantia”
KAROL G – “Tropicoqueta”
Netón Vega – “Mi Vida Mi Muerte”
Peso Pluma, Tito Double P – “DINASTÍA”
ROSALÍA – “Lux”

ROCK CATEGORIES

Best Rock/Alternative Artist

Deftones
Linkin Park
The Marías
Sleep Token
Twenty One Pilots

Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist

Geese
Gigi Perez
SOMBR

Best Rock/Alternative Song

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”
Linkin Park – “Up From The Bottom”
SOMBR – “back to friends”
Sublime – “Ensenada”
Tame Impala – “Dracula”

Best Rock/Alternative Album

Sleep Token – “Even In Arcadia”
SOMBR – “I Barely Know Her”
Tame Impala – “Deadbeat”
Twenty One Pilots – “Breach”
Zach Bryan – “With Heaven On Top”

DANCE/ELECTRONIC CATEGORIES

Best Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Fred again..
ILLENIUM
John Summit

K-POP CATEGORIES

Best Male K-Pop Artist

ATEEZ
BTS
ENHYPEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Female K-Pop Artist

aespa
BLACKPINK
ILLIT
LE SSERAFIM
TWICE

AFROBEATS CATEGORIES

Best Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy
MOLIY
Rema
Tyla
Wizkid

AMERICANA/FOLK CATEGORIES

Best Americana/Folk Artist

Lord Huron
The Lumineers
Mumford & Sons
Noah Kahan
Tyler Childers

Photo Credit: Prime Video






Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Videos