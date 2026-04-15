Usher and Chris Brown Reveal Dates for Co-Headlining 'The R&B Tour'

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GRAMMY Award-winning icons Chris Brown and USHER have officially unveiled dates for The R&B Tour, a 2026 co-headlining stadium run across North America. Following a joint teaser commercial on Instagram, the tour unites two of the genre’s defining hitmakers.

Produced by Live Nation, the 33-date outing kicks off on Friday, June 26 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, making stops in major cities including Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and Miami before wrapping up on Friday, December 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The tour will also partner with Global Citizen to provide access to quality education for children around the world by donating $1 for every ticket sold to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Tickets will be available starting with the Citi presale beginning Tuesday April 21 followed by The R&B Tour Presale on Thursday April 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Monday, April 27 at 12pm local time here.

At the end of 2024, the North American leg of USHER: Past, Present, Future sold over 1.1M tickets, featuring 62 sold-out shows, with multiple nights in each city. Last October, Chris Brown officially wrapped his sold-out BREEZY BOWL XX WORLD TOUR, which marked Brown’s highest-grossing tour to date and has become the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, earning nearly $300 million and drawing 2 million fans across stadiums in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

The Raymond & Brown Tour 2026 Dates:

Fri, Jun 26 | Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Tue, Jun 30 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

Thu, Jul 2 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Fri, Jul 3 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Tue, Jul 7 | Cleveland, OH | Huntington Bank Field

Fri, Jul 10 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium

Sat, Jul 11 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium

Fri, Jul 17 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

Tue, Jul 21 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center

Sat, Jul 25 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Tue, Jul 28 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium

Sat, Aug 1 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Fri, Aug 7 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sat, Aug 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Tue, Aug 11 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium

Wed, Aug 12 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium

Mon, Aug 17 | Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium

Fri, Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Fri, Aug 28 | San Francisco, CA | Levi's Stadium

Sat, Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sun, Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Thu, Sep 10 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

Fri, Sep 25 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Sat, Sep 26 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Tue, Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium

Sat, Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium

Mon, Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome

Fri, Oct 9 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

Sat, Nov 7 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun, Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Fri, Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Thu, Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Fri, Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

About Chris Brown

Chart-topping, multi-Platinum artist Christopher Maurice Brown is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor regarded as one of the most prominent artists in R&B music. To date, Chris Brown currently stands as the R&B singer with the most Hot 100 entries in Billboard history and is in the top 10 of all artists across all genres with the most RIAA multi-Platinum certifications.

About Usher

USHER is a multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He has sold over 80 million records worldwide and collected dozens of awards, also appearing on NBC’s The Voice and in blockbusters such as Hustlers. As a humanitarian, he has raised tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation.

Photo Credit: Julian Buchan