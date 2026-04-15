Usher and Chris Brown Reveal Dates for Co-Headlining 'The R&B Tour'
The 33-date outing kicks off on Friday, June 26 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, making stops in major cities including Chicago, Las Vegas, and more.
GRAMMY Award-winning icons Chris Brown and USHER have officially unveiled dates for The R&B Tour, a 2026 co-headlining stadium run across North America. Following a joint teaser commercial on Instagram, the tour unites two of the genre’s defining hitmakers.
Produced by Live Nation, the 33-date outing kicks off on Friday, June 26 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, making stops in major cities including Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and Miami before wrapping up on Friday, December 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
The tour will also partner with Global Citizen to provide access to quality education for children around the world by donating $1 for every ticket sold to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.
Tickets will be available starting with the Citi presale beginning Tuesday April 21 followed by The R&B Tour Presale on Thursday April 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Monday, April 27 at 12pm local time here.
At the end of 2024, the North American leg of USHER: Past, Present, Future sold over 1.1M tickets, featuring 62 sold-out shows, with multiple nights in each city. Last October, Chris Brown officially wrapped his sold-out BREEZY BOWL XX WORLD TOUR, which marked Brown’s highest-grossing tour to date and has become the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, earning nearly $300 million and drawing 2 million fans across stadiums in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.
The Raymond & Brown Tour 2026 Dates:
Fri, Jun 26 | Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
Tue, Jun 30 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium
Thu, Jul 2 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Fri, Jul 3 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Tue, Jul 7 | Cleveland, OH | Huntington Bank Field
Fri, Jul 10 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium
Sat, Jul 11 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium
Fri, Jul 17 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
Tue, Jul 21 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center
Sat, Jul 25 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
Tue, Jul 28 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium
Sat, Aug 1 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome
Fri, Aug 7 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Sat, Aug 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Tue, Aug 11 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium
Wed, Aug 12 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium
Mon, Aug 17 | Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium
Fri, Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
Fri, Aug 28 | San Francisco, CA | Levi's Stadium
Sat, Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Sun, Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Thu, Sep 10 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium
Fri, Sep 25 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
Sat, Sep 26 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
Tue, Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium
Sat, Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium
Mon, Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome
Fri, Oct 9 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
Sat, Nov 7 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sun, Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Fri, Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Thu, Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Fri, Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium
About Chris Brown
Chart-topping, multi-Platinum artist Christopher Maurice Brown is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor regarded as one of the most prominent artists in R&B music. To date, Chris Brown currently stands as the R&B singer with the most Hot 100 entries in Billboard history and is in the top 10 of all artists across all genres with the most RIAA multi-Platinum certifications.
About Usher
USHER is a multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He has sold over 80 million records worldwide and collected dozens of awards, also appearing on NBC’s The Voice and in blockbusters such as Hustlers. As a humanitarian, he has raised tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation.
Photo Credit: Julian Buchan
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