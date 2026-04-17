Listen: Jeff Goldblum and Cynthia Erivo Duet on Jazzy 'If I Only Had a Brain' Single

Jeff Goldblum and Cynthia Erivo have released their new single, a cover of "If I Only Had a Brain," as originally heard in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. Featuring Goldblum's longtime band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, the jazzy duet follows their turns as The Wizard and Elphaba in the two-part Wicked film, respectively. Stream it below.

The track is taken from Goldblum's forthcoming album, Night Blooms. Set for release on June 5th, 2026 from Fontana, it serves as a companion to Goldblum's 2025 Top 10 record Still Blooming.

The album features new performances from Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, as well as those from Melody Gardot, Charlie Puth, dodie, Haley Reinhart, Maiya Sykes, and Scarlett Johansson. Take a look at the tracklisting below.

Goldblum is an actor of the stage and screen who is known for roles in films like Jurassic Park, Independence Day, The Fly, and more. Most recently, he played the Wizard in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked. He was last seen on Broadway in 2012 in Seminar.

‘Night Blooms’ Tracklisting:

1. Misty - Feat. Melody Gardot

2 . Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered - Feat. Charlie Puth

3. Secret Track

4. If I Only Had A Brain - Feat. Cynthia Erivo

5 . Mean To Me - Feat. dodie

6. As Time Goes By - Feat. Jeff Goldblum

7 . Tattoo - Feat. Haley Reinhart

8. Lover - Feat. Haley Reinhart

9. We’ll Meet Again [Late Night Session] - Feat. Cynthia Erivo

10. I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do) [Late Night Session] - Feat. Ariana Grande

11. Stella By Starlight [Late Night Session] - Feat. Maiya Sykes

12. The Best Is Yet To Come [Late Night Session] - Feat. Scarlett Johansson



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas