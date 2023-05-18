Bonobo, Maribou State, TSHA, And More Set For Your Paradise 2023 Lineup In Fiji

Your Paradise, one of the world's most iconic music travel experiences, has announced a star studded lineup for its 2023 edition. Returning to the Mamanuca Islands for its eighth edition December 10-16, Your Paradise offers attendees a once in a lifetime journey into the natural beauty and cultural wonder of the South Pacific year after year.

Your Paradise guides attendees through six days of events and excursions nestled into the vibrant landscapes, expansive ocean life, and palm lined beaches that make Fiji a coveted global travel destination. Unique day parties takeover catamarans, private islands, and the Cloud 9 floating barge while the host island is transformed with multiple oceanfront and poolside stage environments. By night, the Your Paradise community gathers to see some of the world's biggest acts perform on the event's intimate mainstage. All of this just steps away from the two resorts that attendees call home for the week.

This year's lineup offers an eclectic mix of larger than life talent set to soundtrack the tropical excursion. Seven-time Grammy nominee Bonobo will bring his in demand DJ set to the fold, alongside beloved London act TSHA, UK MC Bru-C, and a DJ set from the illustrious Maribou State.

UK rave revivalists Prospa and the high BPM hijinks of Partiboi69 pull the lineup left of center, while Hot Dub Time Machine and Breakbot & Irfane bring forth their feel-good funk and disco antics. Nigerian dance act Kah-Lo will represent the global takeover of the African diaspora on the YP bill, onwards to UK DNB front runners Koven.

The lineup is furthered by scene risers like Anjunadeep's Qrion, underground tastemaker Monki, Steel City Dance Disc export Loods, the return of Doorly to Your Paradise and many more. Your Paradise will also feature takeovers by UKF, Spectrum, and Disco Donnie Presents.

This immersive programming comes in addition to all the first-rate activities the island resort has in store like snorkeling and scuba diving, surf trips to the world renowned Cloudbreak, and cultural tours allowing guests to experience local Fijian culture. Attendees can also jump into various yoga and meditation offerings throughout the week, aligned with the greater purpose of providing rejuvenation in addition to peak dancefloor moments.

Furthering its connection with its local community and habitat, Your Paradise has become an official member of The Environment Mamanuca Environment Society of Fiji (MES), a non-profit organization founded by local businesses and communities to champion and support environmental protection of the Mamanuca area of Fiji's west coast. The program aims to educate attendees about environmental issues impacting the local habitat, encouraging them to participate in tree plantings and leave with a greater sense of connection with and awareness around the event's host locale.

With only 600 packages on offer including roundtrip airfare from seven destinations globally, those keen to attend must act quickly in order to secure passage to paradise. These can be purchased on the official Click Here website.