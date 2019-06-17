Bones UK Releases Ferocious CHOKE From Self Titled LP

Jun. 17, 2019  
Bones UK Releases Ferocious CHOKE From Self Titled LP

BONES UK will release their full-length debut on July 12 via Sumerian Records. We announced the album with "Pretty Waste" and recently celebrated the 'perfectly imperfect' with the video for "Filthy Freaks". The London-bred band now shares the ferocious "Choke" as they announce an appearance at ACL Music Festival in the fall.

"'Choke' is a track about being so into someone you wanna kill them," says vocalist Rosie Bones. "You know when you see a puppy that is SO CUTE you wanna squeeze it until it dies? When you feel so much....you don't know what to do with it all. It makes your teeth clench and your fists hard."

View / Share the Gille Klabin directed video for "Choke" at YouTube and enjoy the obsessive track via your favorite DSP.

On their self-titled debut album, Rosie and guitarist Carmen Vandenberg confront everything from the beauty industrial complex to toxic masculinity to music-scene sexism, embedding each track with choruses primed for passionate shouting-along.

True to the now L.A.-based band's anti-conformist spirit, BONES UK unfolds with an entirely uncontainable sound, a riff-heavy collision of rock-and-roll and rough-edged electronic music.

Pre-Order BONES UK in various bundles HERE.

BONES UK Tour Dates
Jul 21 - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Mad Decent Festival)
Jul 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy
Jul 24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose
Jul 25 - Buffalo, NY @ Canalside %
Jul 26 - Utica, NY @ Saranac Brewery %
Jul 27 - New York, NY @ Rooftop Concert Series at Pier 17 %
Jul 28 - Mt Pocono, PA @ Mount Airy Casino Resort %
Jul 30 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues %
Aug 03 - Auburn, WA @ Pain In The Grass 2019
Aug 04 - Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino %
Aug 06 - Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork %
Aug 07 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %
Oct 05 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

% w/ The Struts



