Bones Owens Announces Release Of EIGHTEEN WHEELER EP Via Thirty Tigers + Shares Title Track

The EP will be released on December 1st.

By: Nov. 12, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini' Photo 4 Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini'

Bones Owens Announces Release Of EIGHTEEN WHEELER EP Via Thirty Tigers + Shares Title Track

Nashville troubadour Bones Owens has announced the December 1 release of the Eighteen Wheeler EP with the release of the title track. The contemplative, thousand-yard-stare of "Eighteen Wheeler" is a mesmerized celebration of the unstoppable nature of fated love, Owens' worldly timbre framed by haunting organ and chiming guitar. 

Listen to the track here:

 

Pre-save Eighteen Wheeler EP here.

Eighteen Wheeler finds Owens in an earnest place with his melody-driven Americana more cinematic and evocative than ever. The EP marks a significant, sophisticated sonic shift that hints at Owens' sophomore full-length, due in Summer 2024.  

A product of his country roots and 90's alternative rock leanings, Owens cut his teeth crafting songs in middle school garage bands in rural Missouri. This duality remains, artfully illustrated in a persistent refusal to be held to a single lane. 

Owens is an old soul with a poet's pen and his chameleon-like approach has not only shaped his music but also paved the way for diverse collaborations, spanning from artists such as Yelawolf, Mikky Ekko, and Jelly Roll, to appearing on tours with Kaleo, Koe Wetzel, and Whiskey Myers. A pair of self-released solo EPs and a relentless tour schedule attracted the attention of Thirty Tigers (Jason Isbell, Smashing Pumpkins, etc.), who released Bones' eponymous debut album in 2021.

While a departure from the more raucous, made-for-the-stage stylings of his debut, through lines of sincere storytelling, authentic Delta blues, and evocative lyricism still permeate Eighteen Wheeler. Echoes of Owens' early folk-driven EPs are clearly present and his many years as a working Nashville musician linger, yet this decidedly delicate and vulnerable six-song record is his most heartfelt and distinctive to date.

 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Loose Wing Releases New Album MIRACLE BABY Photo
Loose Wing Releases New Album 'MIRACLE BABY'

Seattle rock is alright! Loose Wing brings it (along with country, synth touches) for an “authenticity that shines” on “Miracle Baby,” out now.

2
Ghoulish Teams Up With Irish Poet On Comedown Chorus Ft Natalya OFlaherty Photo
Ghoulish Teams Up With Irish Poet On 'Comedown Chorus' Ft Natalya O'Flaherty

Ghoulish teams up with Irish poet on 'Comedown Chorus' ft Natalya O'Flaherty. Check out the latest release here!

3
Rosie Darling Releases Debut Album LANTERNS Photo
Rosie Darling Releases Debut Album 'LANTERNS'

Rosie Darling releases her debut album 'Lanterns' - Check out the latest release from Rosie Darling here!

4
ILLfest 2024 Announces Lineup, New Partnership With Disco Donnie Presents Photo
ILLfest 2024 Announces Lineup, New Partnership With Disco Donnie Presents

ILLfest 2024 is back in Austin, TX with an exhilarating lineup and a new partnership with Disco Donnie Presents. The festival combines electronic music, street art, and Texas EDM culture for an unforgettable experience. Tickets are on sale now.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HARMONY
SIX
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
I NEED THAT