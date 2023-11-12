Bones Owens Announces Release Of EIGHTEEN WHEELER EP Via Thirty Tigers + Shares Title Track

Nashville troubadour Bones Owens has announced the December 1 release of the Eighteen Wheeler EP with the release of the title track. The contemplative, thousand-yard-stare of "Eighteen Wheeler" is a mesmerized celebration of the unstoppable nature of fated love, Owens' worldly timbre framed by haunting organ and chiming guitar.

Eighteen Wheeler finds Owens in an earnest place with his melody-driven Americana more cinematic and evocative than ever. The EP marks a significant, sophisticated sonic shift that hints at Owens' sophomore full-length, due in Summer 2024.

A product of his country roots and 90's alternative rock leanings, Owens cut his teeth crafting songs in middle school garage bands in rural Missouri. This duality remains, artfully illustrated in a persistent refusal to be held to a single lane.

Owens is an old soul with a poet's pen and his chameleon-like approach has not only shaped his music but also paved the way for diverse collaborations, spanning from artists such as Yelawolf, Mikky Ekko, and Jelly Roll, to appearing on tours with Kaleo, Koe Wetzel, and Whiskey Myers. A pair of self-released solo EPs and a relentless tour schedule attracted the attention of Thirty Tigers (Jason Isbell, Smashing Pumpkins, etc.), who released Bones' eponymous debut album in 2021.

While a departure from the more raucous, made-for-the-stage stylings of his debut, through lines of sincere storytelling, authentic Delta blues, and evocative lyricism still permeate Eighteen Wheeler. Echoes of Owens' early folk-driven EPs are clearly present and his many years as a working Nashville musician linger, yet this decidedly delicate and vulnerable six-song record is his most heartfelt and distinctive to date.