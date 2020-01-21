Every year, on January 20th, the world celebrates one of the black people heroes called Martin Luther King Jr. who died for defending black people across the world. According to reports, the Caribbean best online radio station called Bon Déjeuner! Radio or BDR! Live in Haiti air Martin Luther King Jr. speeches and quotes audio in order to honor the hero for his service towards black people.

"To me, Martin Luther King Jr. is still a hero and I am so proud of him. Thank you, Martin Luther, for your service!.", said Mr. Werley Nortreus, the CEO of Ceraphin Corporation.

Martin Luther King Jr. was a Christian minister and activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the Civil Rights Movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Luther is best known for advancing civil rights through nonviolence and civil disobedience, inspired by his Christian beliefs and the nonviolent activism of Mahatma Gandhi.

Martin Luther King Jr. suffered from depression throughout much of his life. In his adolescent years, he initially felt resentment against whites due to the "racial humiliation" that he, his family, and his neighbors often had to endure in the segregated South. At the age of 12, shortly after his maternal grandmother died, Luther blamed himself and jumped out of a second-story window, but survived.

He delivered a 17-minute speech, later known as "I Have a Dream". In the speech's most famous passage-in which he departed from his prepared text, possibly at the prompting of Mahalia Jackson, who shouted behind him, "Tell them about the dream!" - King said:

I say to you today, my friends, so even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream.

I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: 'We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal.'

I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.

I have a dream that one day even the state of Mississippi, a state sweltering with the heat of injustice, sweltering with the heat of oppression, will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice.

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.

I have a dream today.

I have a dream that one day, down in Alabama, with its vicious racists, with its governor having his lips dripping with the words of interposition and nullification; one day right there in Alabama, little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.

I have a dream today.





