Boiler Room To Launch Four Day Music Festival Championing Underground Sounds, This October in London

Global music and culture platform Boiler Room are to launch the Boiler Room Festival, this October.

A major celebration of underground music and DIY culture, Boiler Room Festival will be a landmark moment that brings together London's most vital underground talent, and represents some of the UK's most exciting music scenes. Boiler Room Festival will take place over four days, with the festival 'Basecamp' situated in Peckham's Copeland Park Estate, and will be broadcast live to the world.



The Basecamp will host four curated days of music, with each day focused on one of the UK's most exciting underground scenes;



Wednesday 9 October - Jazz supported by Beefeater Gin

Thursday 10 October - Rap supported by Jameson

Friday 11 October - Bass supported by Ballantine's

Saturday 12 October - Club supported by Absolut Vodka.



Additional satellite events will be taking place throughout London from 9th - 12th October, with locations and line ups all to be announced.

Tickets on pre-sale 10am, Monday 6th June and general sale at midday. Sign up for pre-sale via festival.boilerroom.tv

Centred around Copeland Park, Peckham, the four-day event will push the boundaries of a traditional festival format. The multi-event programme will focus on innovators, communities and emerging artists from the worlds of Contemporary Jazz, Rap, Bass Music, House and Techno. Featured artists will be a selection of the most essential and authentic voices within their respective scenes; emerging artists who are at the heart of some of the most important underground new music movements. The full line-up will be announced soon.

Wednesday 9th October will feature artists and performers who have pioneered and been inspired by the broad contemporary spectrum of Jazz, from nightclubs to front-of-stage. This day's events will focus on the 'movement' around Jazz, rather than the genre, zooming out to shine a light on Jazz's far-reaching contemporary influence and how this has shifted the beat of London's dance floors.



Thursday 10th October is set to showcase the underground Rap scene. Rap is riding the crest of a new wave in London, having been given the chance to evolve and find a new voice via the city's underground. The Underground Rap programme will provide a platform for the champions of the scene who continue to change the tide.



Friday 11th October focuses on Bass and UK sound-system culture. From jungle to dubstep, UK Funky to dancehall; bass music and soundsystem culture is part of the UK's DNA. Friday will unite DJs & collectives from a broad church of bass-heavy scenes for an evening of chest rattling music.



Saturday 12th October highlights the vibrancy of electronic music in the UK today, zeroing in on Club music. Electronic music has never been so diverse & dynamic. Harder, faster, more political; it soundtracks the UK's most radical spaces for reasons that reach beyond the dance floor. On Saturday we'll celebrate the DJs & crews who are pushing club culture forward, and re-shaping the sound of house and techno.



Founded in 2010 by Blaise Bellville, Boiler Room has since become a global phenomenon, firmly positioning itself as a cultural institution that supports underground emerging artists and provides a platform for them to reach new audiences on a global scale.



Blaise Bellville, CEO Boiler Room, says:



"With our first ever Boiler Room Festival we wanted to represent some of the most exciting music movements and underground scenes in the UK right now. Partnering with the emerging DJs, artists and collectives who are shaping contemporary club culture, and giving them the biggest stage we can."



The hub of Boiler Room Festival, The Copeland Park 'Basecamp', will attract 20,000 people over 4 days for parties and performances across a spread of interconnected warehouses and public spaces. Presented by drinks group Pernod Ricard, stages from Absolut Vodka, Ballentine's, Beefeater Gin and Jameson. Each day will be uniquely curated to bring together some of the most exciting new artists from within one of the 4 different scenes. On each day there will be a multimedia exhibition brought to life across the site, that gives people a deeper insight into that scene and the people at the heart of it.



Boiler Room Festival tickets on pre-sale 10am, Thursday 6th June and general sale at midday via festival.boilerroom.tv. Line up to be announced soon.

Boiler Room is an independent music platform and cultural curator, connecting club culture to the wider world - on-screen and IRL - though parties, mixes and video.



Founded in 2010, Boiler Room started with a webcam taped to a wall, broadcasting from a warehouse in London, opening a keyhole to the city's underground. DIY at its finest; raw, uncut, homemade. Since then we've built a unique archive; featuring over 4,000 performances, by more than 5,000 artists, spanning 150 cities, enabling everyone regardless of where they live to enjoy the freedom it stands for.



With its award-winning content Boiler Room reaches more than 280+ million per month. Boiler Room has a significant and growing fan base in Latin America, key broadcast hubs in New York, London, Los Angeles and Berlin and the dedication of the world's most committed music fans, who consume shows expertly- curated by its passionate music team.



Their remit is to platform music in new ways - sound on for the voices and stories of the fringes of the mainstream.

