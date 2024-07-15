Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Featuring the Wolfpack Confirm New Fall Symphony Dates This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack continue their groundbreaking and much beloved symphony collaborations. The band returns to the road this November, performing with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on November 13 at Cincinnati Music Hall, the Chicago Philharmonic on November 17 and 18 at the Auditorium Theatre and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra on November 22 and 23 at the Saenger Theatre.

Each night the performances will feature a completely unique set featuring hits from the expansive Grateful Dead catalogue, Weir’s solo albums and beloved covers. Original orchestration is provided by Stanford professor and composer Dr. Giancarlo Aquilanti.

Artist presale tickets and VIP Package sales for all shows start Wednesday, July 17 at 10 A.M. ET. Tickets for New Orleans and Chicago will be available via the general on-sale on Friday, July 19 at 10 A.M. ET. Cincinnati’s general on-sale will begin on Monday, July 22 at 10 A.M. ET. Sign up for early access to presale tickets and more information HERE.

A project that was years in the making, the band originally debuted these acclaimed orchestral performances during a four-night sold-out run with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in the fall of 2022 and have since performed with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the Stanford Symphony Orchestra. Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros have continued touring theaters nationwide, captivating audiences and keeping the spirit of the Grateful Dead alive to critical acclaim. Weir is currently performing with Dead & Company at their Dead Forever Live at Sphere residency in Las Vegas.

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros have released two live albums—Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado and Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado Vol. 2—to critical praise. Both volumes feature songs recorded live at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in June, 2021.

The second volume received praise from Pitchfork, who raved, “he stages some of the most beloved material in the Grateful Dead’s catalog with the passion and reverence of a couple spending their 50th anniversary looking back on their wedding day,” while American Songwriter said, “Weir and the Wolfs manage to stay true to the template while also taking the music beyond any original incarnation by reinventing them in ways that find imagination and intrigue well stirred in a contemporary context.”

Weir also recently released Ace: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which features a performance from one of the band’s shows at Radio City Music Hall in celebration of his beloved debut solo album, Ace. The band played the entire album live and welcomed a number of special guests, including Tyler Childers and Brittney Spencer.

TOUR DATES

November 13—Cincinnati, OH—Cincinnati Music Hall w/ Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

November 17—Chicago, IL—Auditorium Theatre w/ Chicago Philharmonic

November 18—Chicago, IL—Auditorium Theatre w/ Chicago Philharmonic

November 22—New Orleans, LA—Saenger Theatre w/ Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

November 23—New Orleans, LA—Saenger Theatre w/ Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Photo credit: Todd Michalek

