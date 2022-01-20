Bobby Halvorson Releases New Single 'Nothing Feels Like Home'

Sacramento-based singer-songwriter, Bobby Halvorson is pleased to share his new single "Nothing Feels Like Home" out this Friday via George Records (stream / pre-save).

The single debuted today at Music Mecca along with an exclusive interview with Bobby and will be on all streaming platforms this Friday. "Nothing Feels Like Home" will be featured on an upcoming record set to be released in mid 2022 that deals with issues like mental health struggles and finding love during a global pandemic.

Bobby Halvorson spent over a decade in the Los Angeles music scene playing shows with his art rock band Brother, Sister. With a doctorate in music composition and an in depth knowledge of orchestration, Halvorson has worked as an arranger for many artists including Sondre Lerche, Tim Heidecker, Inara George, and Morgxn adorning their work with strings, winds, and chorus.

He has worked closely with Van Dyke Parks as a recording artist and arranging assistant and has produced, musical directed and performed in several live renditions of Harry Nilsson's The Point working alongside Harry's son Kiefo. His latest efforts are focused on his own songwriting as he establishes himself in the Sacramento music scene.

Listen to the new single here: