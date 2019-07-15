Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Announce New Fall Shows

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros announce new shows this September, performing select California dates; Pre-sale registration opens today, Monday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will officially begin Wednesday, July 17. Fans can register and find additional information HERE. General on-sale begins Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.



CID Entertainment has partnered with the band once again to offer Enhanced Fan Experiences on tour. Enhanced Fan Experiences guarantee a premium concert ticket and grant access to soundcheck, plus all guests will take home an exclusive VIP poster, premium merchandise, and a commemorative show ticket. Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Enhanced Fan Experience details are available at https://www.cidentertainment.com/events/bob-weir-and-wolf-bros-tour/.

As Wolf Bros, a trio featuring Weir, Don Was and Jay Lane, the band performs the songs of Grateful Dead and more. "This is more fun than a frog in a glass of milk," Weir says of touring with Wolf Bros, "Don is all over his upright, and Jay needs to somehow be kept in line at times, but it's all falling together nicely."

One of the founding members of the legendary Grateful Dead, which received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, Weir has become one of rock's finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. In 2016, Weir released Blue Mountain on Columbia/Legacy, his first album of solo material in more than 10 years and his first album of entirely original material in more than 30 years. Weir is currently a member of Dead & Company which features Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and

Jeff Chimenti.

Don Was founded the '80s funk-rock band Was (Not Was), known for hits such as "Walk The Dinosaur" and "Spy In The House Of Love." As an in-demand, highly acclaimed producer, Was has been honored with four Grammy Awards for his production work in each of the past three decades, including Best Album honors for work with the Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt. Production credits include the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Gregg Allman, John Mayer and Neil Young. Albums produced by Was have achieved dozens of multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications and have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. As one of music's top bass players, Was has collaborated with countless musicians throughout his storied career, spanning a multitude of genres.

San Francisco-based drummer Jay Lane played with Bob Weir's RatDog for more than 16 years. He was also one of Primus' first drummers. More recently, Lane performed with Phil Lesh and Friends.

BOB WEIR AND WOLF BROS TOUR

September 18

Humphrey's

San Diego, CA

September 20

Majestic Ventura Theater

Ventura, CA

September 21

Oxbow Commons

Napa, CA





