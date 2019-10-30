Bob Nanna Shares 'Do You Want to Buy a Guitar?' from Upcoming Album

Celebrated indie songwriter BOB NANNA (Braid, Hey Mercedes, The City On Film) has released a brand new single titled "Do You Want to Buy a Guitar?" Lifted from Nanna's forthcoming solo album, "Do You Want to Buy a Guitar?" is the first glimpse into his highly personal upcoming showcase that details a major life shift for the seasoned musician: a full, all-acoustic album recorded entirely on September 7, the day that would've been Nanna's wedding anniversary.



Simple and exposed, "Do You Want to Buy a Guitar?" places Nanna's distinct, honeyed vocals on full display and discusses the personal process of coping with a certain type of loss. Nanna had the following to share about the single and upcoming album:

"'Do You Want to Buy a Guitar?' is the first of 10 songs that document the highs and lows of a one year-long story. It's autobiographical and I purposely awaited a positive resolution before I decided to complete the project."

Photo Credit: Black Coffee Sessions





