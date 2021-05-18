Bob Mould Announces Distortion And Blue Hearts! Tour

Legendary musician Bob Mould announces his "Distortion and Blue Hearts!" tour starting September 16, 2021, in Boston at Paradise. The tour is in two parts. For the first three weeks, Bob will be joined by Jason Narducy on bass and drummer Jon Wurster. Beginning October 15 in Bloomington, IL, Mould will perform "Solo Distortion" electric shows.

On July 16, 2021, before any tour dates happen, Demon Music Group will conclude their year-long Bob Mould retrospective campaign with their fourth vinyl box, Distortion: Live. The 8 LP set includes live recordings from Mould's solo career and his band Sugar.

This box follows October 2020's 8 LP Distortion: 1989-1995 vinyl set, which took in Mould's early solo outings as well as his records with the much-beloved Sugar, January 2021's 9 LP Distortion: 1996-2007 box set continuing through the next steps in Mould's solo career and his outings as LoudBomb and Blowoff, April 2021's 7 LP Distortion 2008-2019 covering District Line to Sunshine Rock, and the 24 CD Distortion: 1989-2019 box, which covers the entirety of his post-Hüsker Dü output. Mould's live shows will span his entire 40+ year career, including songs from the Distortion collection and from his landmark band Hüsker Dü, as well as songs from last year's explosive and critically acclaimed album Blue Hearts - about which Rolling Stone's 4 out of 5 star review raved, "feels like a lost Hüsker Dü album with Mould howling invective over his buzzsawing guitar."

"It's been a year and a half away from the stage. I've missed the noise, the sweat, and seeing your smiling faces. I'm fully vaccinated, and I hope you are too, because this Fall will be a punk rock party with the band - and the solo shows will be loud and proud as well. It's time to make up lost time, reconnect, and celebrate together with live music!"

As with the previously released box sets in the Distortion collection, each album has been mastered by Jeff Lipton and Maria Rice at Peerless Mastering in Boston and is presented with brand new artwork designed by illustrator Simon Marchner and pressed on 140g clear vinyl with unique splatter effects.

This box set includes 4 live albums: Live At The Cabaret Metro, 1989; the Sugar album The Joke Is Always On Us, Sometimes; LiveDog98 (first time on vinyl), and Live at ATP 2008 (first time on vinyl). In addition, the set includes a 28-page companion booklet featuring liner notes by journalist Keith Cameron; contributions from Bully's Alicia Bognanno; rare photographs and memorabilia, and a bonus LP Distortion Plus: Live, which features live rarities including B-Sides and stand-out tracks from the Circle of Friends concert film.

Discover more about the box sets including full track listings and FAQs here: https://www.demonmusicgroup.co.uk/bob-mould-distortion/