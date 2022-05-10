Blues Rock Powerhouse The Record Company Announces Fall Tour Dates
GRAMMY-nominated rock band The Record Company has announced a new run of tour dates this summer and fall in support of their acclaimed third studio album Play Loud.
The shows, which are scheduled to kick off in mid-August, will include stops in St. Louis, Nashville, Washington DC, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, and San Francisco. A full list of confirmed dates is below, and more dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
The band - consisting of lead singer and guitarist Chris Vos, bassist Alex Stiff, and drummer Marc Carzorla - has earned a well-deserved reputation for their electrifying live shows. Since forming in 2011, they've shared bills with John Mayer, My Morning Jacket, Blackberry Smoke, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. In announcing these dates, they said "We're excited to bring our fiery rock'n'roll back across the US!"
A special fan pre-sale will launch on Wednesday, May 11 at 12:00 Noon Eastern/9:00 AM Pacific, followed by a local pre-sale at 10:00 AM local time on May 12. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 13 at 10:00 AM local time.
Fans looking to enhance The Record Company concert experience with early venue access and exclusive merchandise are invited to participate in a premier VIP package powered by On Location. Packages go on sale May 10th at 10AM local venue time.
The Record Company - Summer & Fall 2022
8/11 Ketchum, ID, Sun Valley Museum of Art
8/14 Bend, OR, Oregon Spirit Distillers
9/17 Fredericton, NB Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival
10/20 St. Louis, MO, Delmar Hall
10/21 Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl
10/22 Covington, KY Madison Theater
10/24 Washington, DC, The Howard
10/25 Jersey City, NJ, White Eagle Hall
10/27 New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom
10/28 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
10/29 Boston, MA, Royale
10/31 Holyoke, MA, Race Street Live
11/1 Buffalo, NY, Buffalo Iron Works
11/3 Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall
11/5 Madison, WI, Majestic Theatre
11/7 Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
11/8 Des Moines, IA, Wooly's
11/10 Denver, CO, Gothic Theatre
11/11 Aspen, CO, Belly Up Aspen
11/12 Jackson, WY, The Center
11/15 Seattle, WA, The Crocodile
11/16 Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom
11/18 San Francisco, CA, August Hall