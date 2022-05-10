Blues Rock Powerhouse The Record Company Announces Fall Tour Dates

GRAMMY-nominated rock band The Record Company has announced a new run of tour dates this summer and fall in support of their acclaimed third studio album Play Loud.

The shows, which are scheduled to kick off in mid-August, will include stops in St. Louis, Nashville, Washington DC, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, and San Francisco. A full list of confirmed dates is below, and more dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

The band - consisting of lead singer and guitarist Chris Vos, bassist Alex Stiff, and drummer Marc Carzorla - has earned a well-deserved reputation for their electrifying live shows. Since forming in 2011, they've shared bills with John Mayer, My Morning Jacket, Blackberry Smoke, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. In announcing these dates, they said "We're excited to bring our fiery rock'n'roll back across the US!"

A special fan pre-sale will launch on Wednesday, May 11 at 12:00 Noon Eastern/9:00 AM Pacific, followed by a local pre-sale at 10:00 AM local time on May 12. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 13 at 10:00 AM local time.

Fans looking to enhance The Record Company concert experience with early venue access and exclusive merchandise are invited to participate in a premier VIP package powered by On Location. Packages go on sale May 10th at 10AM local venue time.

The Record Company - Summer & Fall 2022

8/11 Ketchum, ID, Sun Valley Museum of Art

8/14 Bend, OR, Oregon Spirit Distillers

9/17 Fredericton, NB Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

10/20 St. Louis, MO, Delmar Hall

10/21 Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl

10/22 Covington, KY Madison Theater

10/24 Washington, DC, The Howard

10/25 Jersey City, NJ, White Eagle Hall

10/27 New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom

10/28 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

10/29 Boston, MA, Royale

10/31 Holyoke, MA, Race Street Live

11/1 Buffalo, NY, Buffalo Iron Works

11/3 Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall

11/5 Madison, WI, Majestic Theatre

11/7 Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

11/8 Des Moines, IA, Wooly's

11/10 Denver, CO, Gothic Theatre

11/11 Aspen, CO, Belly Up Aspen

11/12 Jackson, WY, The Center

11/15 Seattle, WA, The Crocodile

11/16 Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

11/18 San Francisco, CA, August Hall