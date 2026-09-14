Blue Note LA to Present CHLÖE, WILLOW, Mach-Hommy & More

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Blue Note Los Angeles, on the heels of celebrating its one-year anniversary, has unveiled a new round of underplays from a bevy of high-profile artists including Chlöe, Willow, Mach-Hommy, Vic Mensa, Rapsody, Terrance Martin, JHart and more just-announced shows this fall.

Each of these artists holds a uniquely special and meaningful place in culture, deeply beloved and respected for both their artistry and the impact of their work.

Mach-Hommy will perform live with a jazz quartet featuring Sam Gendel, Chris Dave, Sam Wilkes and Benny Bock.

The dates continue the venue's reputation for hosting notable moments on its intimate stages. While Blue Note Los Angeles hosts the above underplays throughout October, Blue Note New York will host the eighth annual Robtober residency, featuring Robert Glasper joined by an array of special guests including Wyclef, Lalah Hathaway, Questlove, Kem, Terrace Martin, Bilal, Derrick Hodge, Chris Dave and Phoelix.

Shows and Tickets

Chlöe: October 6-8, tickets

Willow: October 12, tickets

Mach-Hommy Live with Jazz Quartet Featuring Sam Gendel, Chris Dave, Sam Wilkes & Benny Bock: October 16, tickets

Vic Mensa with Live Band: October 24, tickets

Rapsody with Live Band: October 23, tickets

Terrace Martin: November 20-21, tickets

JHart: October 28, tickets

About Blue Note Jazz Club

The Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City has become one of the premier venues in the world. While jazz is at its core, the Blue Note continues to broaden its offerings with a mission to spotlight contemporary artists across all musical styles, backgrounds and cultures. The club and its sister institutions worldwide continue to draw massive household names with frequent surprise appearances from superstars like Stevie Wonder, Ed SHeeran, Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock and more.

Blue Note's worldwide locations include its newest venue in Los Angeles, CA; Milan, Italy; Honolulu, HI; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Tokyo, Japan; Napa, CA; and Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil. Blue Note London opens September, 2026.

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