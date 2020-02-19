Blue Note Hawaii & KSSK Present The Commodores

Blue Note Hawaii, the state's premier venue for the world's most celebrated artists, and KSSK announce four nights of shows with GRAMMY® Award-winning supergroup the Commodores. A special pre-sale begins at 10:00 a.m. today and sales to the general public start at 10:00 a.m. on February 21st at www.bluenotehawaii.com.

The Commodores

April 24 - 27, 2020

Showtimes: 8:00 p.m.

Doors: 6:00 p.m.

One of the greatest Motown and R&B / funk artists of all time, The Commodores' Walter "Clyde" Orange, James Dean "JD" Nicholas and William "WAK" King have influenced both artists young and old and in all genres with their classic songs. The Commodores brand is bigger than ever as they continue to blaze trails all over the world.





