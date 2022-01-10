Blu Ernest Shares New Single 'Dodged A Bullet'

Following the success of 'The Chill', the Brighton-based newcomer takes aim in '22 with an intoxicating debut release from his forthcoming '____ On My Mind' project.

Entirely self-produced, 'Dodged A Bullet' is a fist-swinging frenzy of gritty 808's and R&B knocks, soaked in the melancholy of Blu's sultry harmonies and vocal runs. It's about stumbling upon your ex at your local bar, and the bittersweet feelings that ensue.

Lacing 90's R&B nostalgia with the brutal low-end of mainstream hip-hop, his sound has been described as a 'melancholy-striptease', a tender mix of nonchalant vocals over a silky yet somber production. Fans of Brent Faiyaz and Jorja Smith will gravitate towards the moody tone of Blu's sonics and aesthetics. 'My art should paint a picture. It has to be authentic' says the guitarist-turned-producer, who muses over the concept of each of his releases - all of which he creates himself.

Raised in a small town, the sea-side lover says he was born with an 'underdog' way of thinking, which helped overcome his low points. 'People will always root for the underdog' he says, 'but when no-one's there, you've got to root for yourself - I want to inspire others to believe in themselves too'.

After enjoying radio coverage from Jamz Supernova, and some notable press from Clash Magazine & Trench, Blu wants to continue manifesting his style of 'blues' in 2022, to let the world know this underdog isn't going away.

Listen to the new track here: