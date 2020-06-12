Bloomingdale School Of Music 20th Annual Performathon Raised More Than 175% Of Initial Goal

Bloomingdale School of Music's 20th Annual Performathon, an online student-driven performance fundraiser which culminated in a live musical Zoom event on June 6, 2020, raised more than $37,000 from 540 donors for the school's scholarship fund, 175% of the original goal. The event featured remarks from Ken Michaels, Bloomingdale Board President; Brandon Vazquez, Bloomingdale Senior Director; Margo Cantor, Bloomingdale Project Coordinator; John Gattis, Development Coordinator; and long-time school supporter Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer. Additional donations are still being accepted online.

A two-week silent auction is still on-going online through June 16, 2020, offering quarantined New Yorkers tired of cooking the chance to enjoy a meal delivered to their door by one of New York's fine dining establishments, as well as other COVID-curated auction items.

Days before the culminating event, the fundraiser already surpassed the initial goal. Donations were greater in number and individual contributions, likely a result of proud relatives across the country who can now see their young family members perform in a virtual world, as well as the students' natural affinity for creating and disseminating information online.

"We were thrilled with our first-ever virtual Performathon," said Kenneth Michaels, Board President, Bloomingdale School of Music, "and delighted to add it to our new tradition of successful online events that began with our spring benefit just weeks after the shutdown. This was a special opportunity to bring the community together, celebrate the power of music, and support our children's futures. Bloomingdale's summer will be completely virtual, and we're excited to present our popular faculty concert series along with many new class offerings for the community."

For the first time, the two-week fundraising campaign gave Bloomingdale School of Music students the chance to upload their unique performance videos to their self-created fundraising pages and share that with family and friends, as a new way of asking for donations to Bloomingdale's scholarship fund in honor of their performances.

All were invited to join the Bloomingdale community on June 6 for a culminating live Zoom event-a first for the broader community-featuring student performance highlights, a layered BSM artist-facultyensemble video finale, and a shout out to all the graduating seniors during these virtual times. Audiences heard from Bloomingdale students how studying music at Bloomingdale has impacted their lives, and everyone celebrated Bloomingdale's musical community from near and far!

"323 West 108th Street is more than a music school. It's a community, a family, a home. I don't think I'd be the musician I am today without Bloomingdale. It's nurtured me as I grew up, helped me develop as a person, and changed me for the better. So thank you, Bloomingdale. I couldn't have done it without you," said life-long student Daisy Roberts.

"Bloomingdale School of Music has seriously changed my life. I joined the Project Bridge program my sophomore year. I remember going into my audition; I was so nervous. I had never auditioned for anything before and I was very underqualified to join Project Bridge. After playing my pieces for Naho and Kaoru, to my surprise, they told me they were impressed by my passion for music. They saw something in me that I couldn't see. This was the beginning of my journey as a performer. Through the years I have matured significantly as a violinist and a person. I learned many things at Bloomingdale," said violin student Alex Estrella.

Access to music education for all has been Bloomingdale School of Music's hallmark since its founding over 50 years ago. Bloomingdale works with its students to eliminate barriers to quality music education. Financial aid is key in many cases. Over the past decade alone, Bloomingdale has awarded more than $2 million in tuition assistance and aided thousands of families. The annual Performathon is a way for students to share the music and raise funds to support their peers and help provide access to all.

