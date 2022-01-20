Bloods Release New Single 'BOSS'

Share It Music and Sydney punk trio Bloods are excited to announce the release of the band's new single "BOSS" out today (order and stream). Showcasing the band's signature blend of sweetness-meets-sledgehammer songwriting style, "BOSS" is an in your face, pump-up anthem for the new year and the new you!

Written as an ode to recognizing your inner strength, the band's lead singer/guitarist MC says of the track:

I wrote "BOSS" as a sort of mantra for my friends. I wanted them to have something that they could put on anytime they felt the world was stacked against their hopes and dreams to remind them that they deserve to be at the table and that they are a BOSS. It's that version of you that wakes up the day after the fact and has all the perfect comebacks and is like "OK that is IT!".

Produced by the band's bass player Mike Morgan and mastered by Emily Lazar at The Lodge, "BOSS" marks the first new music from the band, since their acclaimed 2020 EP Seattle, off which lead single "U & M E" was synced to a key scene in US hit drama Dynasty.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2013 with their critically acclaimed Golden Fang EP, Bloods have maintained their place as one of the Australia's most enduring and beloved punk bands. Whether it's through their highly infectious, undeniably fun punk-pop-meets-riot-grrrl tunes or their live shows, Bloods has consistently been celebrated by critics and fans alike.

The band have recently re-signed to Sub Pop Publishing and Share It Music and are putting the finishing touches on their third studio album, due for release in the second half of 2022.

Listen to the new single here: