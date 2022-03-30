Bloods & Laura Jane Grace Release New Single 'I Like You'

Sydney punk trio Bloods & Laura Jane Grace are excited to share their new single and video "I Like You," the latest track to be lifted from Bloods' new album Together, Baby! out September 23 via Share it Music (order). Proceeds from the album will go to the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre (Australia). "I Like You" was produced by the band's bassist Mike Morgan and mastered by David Kutch at The Mastering Palace.

On "I Like You" Bloods' MC says:

Lyrically the song is about the giddy excitement you feel when you spark a new connection and you feel seen by another person who 'gets you' - as much a friendship as a romantic connection. There is a level of comfort that comes with feeling understood and understanding another person - warts and all. It makes you feel accompanied through life and like you're never sleeping alone anymore, because they're out there.

I knew I wanted it to be a duet and our friend and label owner Cayle decided to be bold and dream big and asked Laura Jane Grace if she'd be interested in being involved. Laura is an ICON, so it goes without saying we lost our minds when she got back to us and said she liked the song and wanted to sing on it. Laura's voice is so immediate and perfect, it has taken the song to a whole new level. It's a total honour and dream to have Laura involved.

"I Like You" follows the band's single "BOSS" which was also produced by Mike Morgan and mastered by Emily Lazar at The Lodge. Showcasing the band's signature blend of sweetness-meets-sledgehammer songwriting style, "BOSS" is an in your face, pump-up anthem for the new year and the new you!

A celebration of humanity and all that connects us, Together, Baby! is an album that is brimming with heart and charm.

From opening track "Radical," a Spanish language punk tribute to the Latin American protest chant, to the sugary 90s scuzz of "I Like You" which features vocals from punk icon Laura Jane Grace (Against Me!, The Devouring Mothers), to the all-out-punk-assault of "Devo," to the stripped back album centerpiece "Chasing Constellations," Bloods show their creativity and versatility throughout the album.

Arguably the band's most accomplished release, Together, Baby! is equal parts refined and shambolic, creatively adventurous without losing any of the edge and energy that has made Bloods a favorite of the lo-fi punk scene the world over.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2013 with their critically acclaimed Golden Fang EP, Bloods have maintained their place as one of the Australia's most enduring and beloved punk bands. Whether it's through their highly infectious, undeniably fun punk-pop-meets-riot-grrrl tunes or their live shows, Bloods has consistently been celebrated by critics and fans alike.

Watch the music video for the new track here: