Blood Orange Announces North American Tour Dates

Blood Orange - aka Dev Hynes - is heading out on tour in March 2020. He will headline shows in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, DC and Radio City Music Hall in New York City, with special guest Tei Shi. These dates follow a massive run of shows this fall opening for Tyler, The Creator in arenas across the country.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, December 13th @ 11AM Local Time. Washington, DC show on-sale at 10AM.

Blood Orange 2020 Tour Dates:

March 7 - Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

March 9 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

March 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

March 13 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre *

March 14 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall *

March 16 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

March 18 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

March 20 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

* Tei Shi support

2019 has been a remarkable year for Hynes, who recently released the original motion picture score for the acclaimed film Queen & Slim. As Blood Orange, he released the mixtape Angel's Pulse this past summer, in addition to directing a video for Beck, writing a collection of classical music with Third Coast Percussion, directing and releasing a series of his own videos, and being called one of the Fast Company's 100 Most Creative People for 2019.





