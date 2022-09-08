Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Blood Orange Announces 'Four Songs' EP

The new EP will be released on September 16.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Blood Orange - aka Dev Hynes - is thrilled to announce his first new music since 2019 in the form of an EP called Four Songs. The EP's first track, "Jesus Freak Lighter," is available to hear now. Produced and written by Hynes, and featuring an array of new and old Blood Orange collaborators like Ian Isaiah, Eva Tolkin, and Erika de Casier, Four Songs is a welcome return to one of pop music's most acclaimed shapeshifting artists.

Four Songs' release will cap off the end of Hynes' incredible fifteen show run opening for Harry Styles at Madison Square Garden this fall. It is also his first release with his new label home RCA Records.

Prior to Four Songs, Dev Hynes has continued his incredible, diverse musical output. In 2020, he scored and soundtracked the HBO / Sky Atlantic series We Are Who We Are, directed by Luca Guadagnino (the director of Call Me By Your Name). Hynes also received his first GRAMMY nomination in the category of Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for the album Fields, which he composed and Third Coast Percussion performed.

In 2021, he scored the film Mainstream, by Gia Coppola, as well as the HBO reboot of their acclaimed show In Treatment, the Netflix documentary Naomi Osaka, and the critically-lauded movie Passing, directed by Rebecca Hall.

This spring, Hynes played a show dedicated entirely to his classical compositions at BAM, and was joined by the LA Philharmonic for a show in Los Angeles this summer. He has also scored the upcoming Paul Schrader film, Master Gardener, which just premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

Listen to the lead single here:

