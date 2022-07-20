Blondshell Shares New Single 'Kiss City' & Announces Fall Tour With Porridge Radio

L.A.-based musician Sabrina Teitelbaum has a knack for crafting intimate lyrics that evoke visceral emotions, atop adventurous songwriting and addicting melodies.

After last month's release of "Olympus," her debut single as Blondshell, she garnered critical praise from such publications as Stereogum, which called her words "raw and tough and vulnerable," and Nylon who remarked, "There are few artists who can grip you with the first song you hear, but in three minutes and 44 seconds, Blondshell makes her presence known. Just try not to immediately hit repeat."

Having joined forces with Another Management Company, the team behind the careers of Kurt Vile, Stephen Malkmus, Waxahatchee, and more, today, she returns with her second single, "Kiss City," on which Teitelbaum's gravelly vocals work their way to a provocative and climactic chorus: "Kiss city / I think my kink is when you tell me that you think I'm pretty."

Of the single, Teitelbaum says, "I was sick of pretending I didn't care about love. The song is about wanting to be seen as an entire person, the fear of not being seen at all and being compared to other women - all the things that come up when you don't trust the person you're with. Writing alone in my apartment, I was able to voice my most vulnerable desires, which turned into demands over the course of the song. I think the song itself made me more confident and able to ask for what I deserve. I got angry as I was writing it because I realized that care is a very basic demand for someone you're romantically involved with."

Teitelbaum will soon be taking Blondshell on the road, first with a hometown show opening for Horsegirl at The Echo in Los Angeles on July 22, then on tour opening for Porridge Radio this fall. See all tour dates below.

Named by UPROXX as this month's "Must Hear Indie Artist" and NYLON's "Indie's New Artist You Need To Know," Blondshell is the angriest, clearest and most vulnerable side of Sabrina Teitelbaum. Blondshell is a woman who knows where her wounds are and instead of looking away. She studies them, cleans them, and sews them back up.

Growing up in the early 2000s in a chaotic New York City household, Teitelbaum sought comfort in the music of legends like Patti Smith, Joy Division and the Velvet Underground. In a fingerless gloves phase, she found Imogen Heap and Elliott Smith, singing their songs at open mic nights around Manhattan. She discovered her sexuality around this time and found confidence in her queer identity while walking around the Lower East Side and listening to Tracy Chapman and Sophie B. Hawkins.

Teitelbaum quickly learned to tell her own stories through songwriting and found relief in confessional lyricism - equal parts devastating and droll, sexy and tempestuous, yet always deeply relatable. It took her some time and a previous project to find her sound, but she has always clung to uncompromising truth in music, having honed her technique with producer Yves Rothman.

In addition to the fall tour, Blondshell has plans to release more singles throughout 2022.

Listen to the new single here:

Blondshell Tour Dates

Fri Jul 22: Los Angeles CA @ The Echo w/ Horsegirl

Tue Sep 6: San Diego CA @ Casbah w/ Porridge Radio

Wed Sep 7: Los Angeles CA @ Lodge Room w/ Porridge Radio

Fri Sep 9: San Francisco CA @ Rickshaw Stop w/ Porridge Radio

Mon Sep 12: Portland OR @ Doug Fir w/ Porridge Radio

Tue Sep 13: Seattle WA @ Barboza w/ Porridge Radio

Thu Sep 15: Boise ID @ Neurolux w/ Porridge Radio

Fri Sep 16: Salt Lake City UT @ Kilby Court w/ Porridge Radio

Sat Sep 17: Denver CO @ Lost Lake w/ Porridge Radio