Blink-182 And Lil Wayne Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Multi-platinum, award winning artists blink-182 and Lil Wayne announced they'll be hitting the road together for the first time ever on a co-headlining tour across North America this summer. Special guest Neck Deep will join on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 38-city outing will kick off June 27th in Columbus, OH and make stops in Toronto, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping September 16th in Cincinnati, OH. The tour will see both artists playing indoors and outdoors in arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada all summer long.

Fans can expect a tour like no other from the two artists who have both defined and defied their respective genres over the past two decades. They have both seen incredible success in their long-lasting careers with the astonishing number of awards, multi-platinum albums and singles and #1 songs stacked between the two of them - a testament to each's long standing and loyal fan bases.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 10th at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 7th at 10am local time until Thursday, May 9th at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. To celebrate National Concert Week, a very limited number of $20 all-in tickets will be available today at 11am PT/2pm ET until Tuesday, May 7th at 10pm local time. (In select markets. While supplies last.)

blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 North American Tour Dates:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Thu Jun 27

Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena

Sat Jun 29

Hartford, CT

XFINITY Theatre

Sun Jun 30

Atlantic City, NJ

Vans Warped Tour*

Mon Jul 01

Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 03

Indianapolis, IN

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Fri Jul 05

Hershey, PA

Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Jul 06

Burgettstown, PA

KeyBank Pavilion

Sun Jul 07

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage*

Tue Jul 09

Holmdel, NJ

P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*

Wed Jul 10

Mansfield, MA

Xfinity Center

Thu Jul 11

Bristow, VA

Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 13

Bangor, ME

Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Tue Jul 16

Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Blossom Music Center

Wed Jul 17

Darien Center, NY

Darien Lake Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 20

Virginia Beach, VA

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sun Jul 21

Columbia, MD

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Tue Jul 23

Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jul 25

West Palm Beach, FL

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 26

Tampa, FL

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 27

Atlanta, GA

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Mon Jul 29

Jacksonville, FL

Daily's Place

Wed Jul 31

Houston, TX

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu Aug 01

Austin, TX

Austin360 Amphitheater

Fri Aug 02

Dallas, TX

The Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 04

El Paso, TX

Don Haskins Center*

Mon Aug 05

Phoenix, AZ

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wed Aug 07

San Diego, CA

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 08

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Tue Aug 27

Irvine, CA

FivePoint Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 30

Portland, OR

Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sat Aug 31

Seattle, WA

White River Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 02

Salt Lake City, UT

USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 04

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Fri Sep 06

Wichita, KS

Hartman Arena*

Sat Sep 07

Council Bluffs, IA

Stir Cove*

Sun Sep 08

Kansas City, MO

Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Tue Sep 10

Detroit, MI

DTE Energy Music Theatre

Fri Sept 13

Chicago, IL

Riot Fest*

Sat Sep 14

St. Louis, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 16

Cincinnati, OH

Riverbend Music Center

*blink-182 only

Tickets On Sale to General Public Starting Friday, May 10 at 12pm Local Time at LiveNation.com





