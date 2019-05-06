Blink-182 And Lil Wayne Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour
Multi-platinum, award winning artists blink-182 and Lil Wayne announced they'll be hitting the road together for the first time ever on a co-headlining tour across North America this summer. Special guest Neck Deep will join on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 38-city outing will kick off June 27th in Columbus, OH and make stops in Toronto, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping September 16th in Cincinnati, OH. The tour will see both artists playing indoors and outdoors in arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada all summer long.
Fans can expect a tour like no other from the two artists who have both defined and defied their respective genres over the past two decades. They have both seen incredible success in their long-lasting careers with the astonishing number of awards, multi-platinum albums and singles and #1 songs stacked between the two of them - a testament to each's long standing and loyal fan bases.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 10th at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 7th at 10am local time until Thursday, May 9th at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. To celebrate National Concert Week, a very limited number of $20 all-in tickets will be available today at 11am PT/2pm ET until Tuesday, May 7th at 10pm local time. (In select markets. While supplies last.)
blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 North American Tour Dates:
DATE
CITY
VENUE
Thu Jun 27
Columbus, OH
Nationwide Arena
Sat Jun 29
Hartford, CT
XFINITY Theatre
Sun Jun 30
Atlantic City, NJ
Vans Warped Tour*
Mon Jul 01
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed Jul 03
Indianapolis, IN
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Fri Jul 05
Hershey, PA
Hersheypark Stadium
Sat Jul 06
Burgettstown, PA
KeyBank Pavilion
Sun Jul 07
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage*
Tue Jul 09
Holmdel, NJ
P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*
Wed Jul 10
Mansfield, MA
Xfinity Center
Thu Jul 11
Bristow, VA
Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jul 13
Bangor, ME
Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Tue Jul 16
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Blossom Music Center
Wed Jul 17
Darien Center, NY
Darien Lake Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 20
Virginia Beach, VA
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sun Jul 21
Columbia, MD
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Tue Jul 23
Charlotte, NC
PNC Music Pavilion
Thu Jul 25
West Palm Beach, FL
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 26
Tampa, FL
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 27
Atlanta, GA
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Mon Jul 29
Jacksonville, FL
Daily's Place
Wed Jul 31
Houston, TX
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Thu Aug 01
Austin, TX
Austin360 Amphitheater
Fri Aug 02
Dallas, TX
The Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Aug 04
El Paso, TX
Don Haskins Center*
Mon Aug 05
Phoenix, AZ
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Wed Aug 07
San Diego, CA
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 08
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
Tue Aug 27
Irvine, CA
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 30
Portland, OR
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sat Aug 31
Seattle, WA
White River Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 02
Salt Lake City, UT
USANA Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 04
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
Fri Sep 06
Wichita, KS
Hartman Arena*
Sat Sep 07
Council Bluffs, IA
Stir Cove*
Sun Sep 08
Kansas City, MO
Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Tue Sep 10
Detroit, MI
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Fri Sept 13
Chicago, IL
Riot Fest*
Sat Sep 14
St. Louis, MO
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 16
Cincinnati, OH
Riverbend Music Center
*blink-182 only
