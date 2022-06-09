Blind Channel Release New Single 'Don't Fix Me'

Finnish post-hardcore 'violent pop' collective Blind Channel have released their brand new single 'Don't Fix Me', taken from the forthcoming album Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous out July 8th via Century Media Records. The album is available to pre-order here.

'Don't Fix Me' is a huge rock anthem, where mighty riffs and pummelling drums meet synths, captivating harmonies and a frenzied rap from vocalist Niko Moilanen. The accompanying video captures the band on the road during their recent tours across the US and Europe.

Regarding the single Blind Channel say, "'Don't Fix Me' continues the theme of brokeness, featured on the upcoming album. However, this time we decided to be empowering and uplifting and wrote something people wanna scream while having the craziest time of their lives. This song is the soundtrack for the wildest parties and the cure for the day-after's hangover."

'Don't Fix Me' is the latest song to be taken from the band's upcoming fourth album Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous, which also features the previously released award-winning and multi-million streamed singles including 'Bad Idea', 'Dark Side', 'Balboa' and 'We Are No Saints'.

Blind Channel were the most successful artist at the recent Finnish Grammy Awards (Emma Gala) last month, where they received six awards, including two for 'Dark Side' ('Song Of The Year' & 'Most Streamed Song'). They also were awarded 'Band Of The Year', 'Artist Of The Year' (by public vote), 'Rock Of The Year' and the 'Export Award' - the latter testament to their rapidly rising international profile having spent almost the entirety of this year on the road throughout the US, Europe and UK.

Blind Channel have spent 2022 carving an unstoppable path with their astounding live shows and new music. Following a US run with From Ashes To New earlier this year, the band are currently on the road with Electric Callboy across Europe. Blind Channel have been announced for a number of high profile festivals in their homeland this summer before returning to the UK in September for a headline tour. Full Blind Channel tour dates and tickets can be found at here.

Watch the new music video here:

UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES - SEPTEMBER 2022

12th - Bristol, Thekla

13th - Glasgow, Cathouse

14th - Manchester, Rebellion

15th - London, O2 Academy Islington

16th - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

17th - Birmingham, O2 Academy 3