Blaqk Audio Release 'Beneath The Black Palms' Today

Blaqk Audio - the electronic duo featuring AFI icons Davey Havok and Jade Puget - have released their new album Beneath The Black Palms today via BlaqkNoise.



Released in two parts, the album includes the five songs dropped on July 28 as Beneath The Black Palms - Side A. The entire record is available to stream and to purchase here. Blaqk Audio are also releasing a splatter vinyl version of the record, pictured below. Get it here.



There is an extremely limited quantity of signed vinyl still available, as well.



Beneath The Black Palms was recorded, produced, and mixed by Blaqk Audio.



The band has shared the visualizer for "Bird Sister." Listen and watch here.



"'Bird Sister' is a song of the magic of will, the subversion of control, the toppling of orthodoxy and the divinity of the feminine," says Havok. "The imagery was directly inspired by Jade's evocative title which he'd attached to the music that divined the melody of the top line. Upon first listen, I sang it as if I'd known it for years. The lyrics flowed the same."



The band previously shared the video for the new track "Hiss," which Puget called "a lovely slice of noisy darkness," says Puget. "Listen closely and you can hear the susurration of the palms."



Beneath The Black Palms is the follow up to 2019's ONLY THINGS WE LOVE. Blaqk Audio previously released Cexcells (2007), Bright Black Heaven (2012), and Material (2016). Each release has hit No. 1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Beneath The Black Palms is DNA-distinct and fuses industrial with '90s-era electro flourishes and decidedly '80s synths. The end result is a modern musical thrill ride. It's dark, dreamy, and dramatic - all at once.

