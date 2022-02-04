Blame My Youth Release New EP 'Dance With My Demons'

After a trio of Danny Wimmer Presents festival appearances announcing their arrival as a band last fall, Los Angeles-based rock band Blame My Youth is kicking off 2022 with the release of its debut EP, Dance With My Demons, via Big Loud Rock. Out now, Dance With My Demons showcases a rebellious mix of frontman Sean Van Vleet's complex emotional lyricism and unforgettable hooks, with each track further solidifying why many believe the two-year-old band is set to be one of 2022's breakout artists.

Dance With My Demons includes the band's six non-Bill & Ted Face the Music tracks plus a bonus version of the title track featuring a collaboration with The Score (Imperial Music), a stadium-sized anthem that brings with it the rambunctious singalong mastery Blame My Youth is becoming known for. Watch the music video for "Dance With My Demons."

Before he'd even started Blame My Youth, Sean Van Vleet had damn near done it all. He played the biggest of stages (Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Late Show with David Letterman, etc.), went on tour with massive acts (Death Cab for Cutie, Alkaline Trio, Deerhunter, etc.), earned international praise with his former indie crew in Empires, and he worked on songs that appeared in major TV shows, video games, iPhone commercials and a whole lot more.

So it's no surprise that as soon as Van Vleet formed Blame My Youth, the rocking quartet immediately saw their first single, "Right Where You Belong," land as the closing credits theme on the GRAMMY-nominated soundtrack of Bill & Ted Face the Music, with their follow-up, "Fantastic," picking up millions of streams and hitting the top 30 on the Active Rock radio charts.

For the time being, Van Vleet and the band will simply continue to work with chart-topping producer Joey Moi (who handled duties for Dance With My Demons) and craft the infectious rock songs that spark in the vocalist's ever-running mind. With songwriting chops and experience that most "new" artists would kill for and an upbeat EP at a time when everyone could use a little boost, Blame My Youth is primed and ready to take off in a post-pandemic world - and that all starts with Dance With My Demons.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here: