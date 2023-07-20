Blake Rose Releases New Single 'How Do We Stay in Love?'

The song comes with an official music video, directed by Jack Campise. 

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Blake Rose Releases New Single 'How Do We Stay in Love?'

With a brand-new tour underway, rising Australian artist, Blake Rose returns today with a brand new single, ‘How Do We Stay In Love?’, released today via AWAL Recordings. The song comes with an official music video, directed by Jack Campise. 

Speaking about the new song, Blake reveals, “When I was a kid, my best friends (who were sisters) lived down the street from me. We used to go to the same school and became very close. While we were still very young, their Mum sadly passed away and although over time, we ended up drifting apart, I still find myself thinking about that loss and how devastating it must have been for them. This song is inspired by my childhood friends, and how difficult it must be to go on loving life while your whole world crumbles around you.”

Currently on the road Lauren Spencer Smith, for her 19-date North American Mirror Tour (which kicked off July 14 in Chicago), tonight Blake will play Philadelphia, with additional scheduled stops in New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and more, before concluding August 17 in Vancouver, BC. Blake will then rejoin the tour for its Australia & New Zealand Leg in October, with shows confirmed in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland. 

Following multiple high-profile tours supporting the likes of Dean Lewis, girl in red, Noah Kahan and Ashe, Blake played two SOLD OUT headline shows in Los Angeles and New York last Fall. For a list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

Earlier this year, Blake released his brand-new EP, titled You’ll Get It When You’re Older via AWAL Recordings, which NPRappropriately labeled “a musical portrayal of growing up and gaining wisdom, curiosity and regret”, and lead UPROXX to proclaim “If you haven’t been introduced to Perth export Blake Rose yet, get familiar.” He also made his US Television debut, performing ‘Dizzy’ from the EP on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden.

‘You’ll Get It When You’re Older,’ serves as the follow up to Blake’s debut EP, ‘A World Gone By’ (LISTEN) released in 2021. Blake’s catalog continues to grow with each subsequent release, showcasing his adept lyricism and keen ear for a catchy hook and earworm melodies, evidenced by his impressive listener base, amassing more than 350 million streams across all releases.

Hailed by V Man as “an artist to watch,” Blake Rose’s sound is anchored in luminous and lush conjurations, offset by sparse beat-craft, off-kilter plugins, in-the-box wizardry, and soulful intonation. In just over a year, Blake Rose went from busking in the streets of Perth to becoming one of the most exciting new artists to emerge in recent years. He first catapulted into the spotlight with self-penned, self-produced gems such as his debut ‘Hotel Room,’ and follow-up track, ‘Lost,’ further igniting a buzz.

‘How Do We Stay In Love?’ is out everywhere now.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

07/21 – Theatre of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA*
07/22 – The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD*
07/25 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY*
07/28 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA*
07/29 – House of Blues – Orlando, FL*
07/31 – Emo’s – Austin, TX*
08/02 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX*
08/04 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ*
08/05 – Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA*
08/08 – Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA*
08/11 – Observatory – Santa Ana, CA*
08/12 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA*
08/14 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR*
08/15 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA*
08/17 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC*

AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

10/27 – Palais Theatre – Melbourne, AU*
10/29 – Enmore – Sydney, AU*
11/01 – The Tivoli - Brisbane, AU*
11/04 – Powerstation – Auckland, NZ* 
*Joining Lauren Spencer Smith



