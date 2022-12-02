Blair Lee Shares Debut EP 'The Puppy Game'

Named for an imaginary game her, her cousins and siblings would play as kids, Canadian singer-songwriter Blair Lee today releases her debut EP The Puppy Game.

Filled with sentimentality and trying to hold onto fleeting moments with the passage of time, this five-song offering is Lee's method of stepping out of herself to observe the fact that she is growing up. Heralded for her touching lyricism and vulnerability, Lee lays claim to her place within the world of indie with her debut EP.

About releasing her first project, Blair Lee said, "One thing I hold onto is my inner child, and my right to create freely. It's important to me, and I think it comes out most when I am making music. That's why I called the EP 'The Puppy Game' - it's a game we played as kids (me and my cousins and siblings), but when I think about it now, I'm still pretending to be a puppy in some ways. This is also probably why I chose to use a childhood photo as the cover art. It's like an ode to my younger self."

Today's EP release also comes with an official video for "Last Bite." Over the past few months, Blair has been rolling out a few of the singles off of her upcoming EP. The first release "Hurdles" was followed by "Peachy World" and "Flower Mind," all of which were produced by close collaborator ModMaxx (Drake, Roy Woods, Tinashe).

Throughout this rollout, Blair has been on the cover of Spotify's Indie Pop + Chill, joining previous support from the likes of New Music Friday CA, Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds Indie. Early press champions of her work include The Line of Best Fit, Ones to Watch, Unpublished Magazine and more.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here: