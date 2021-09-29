Blackway To Release New EP 'Heavyweight'

Independent music publisher and record label Position Music has announced the release of Heavyweight, the new EP from Ghana-born rapper Blackway, which will be released on Thursday, September 30th.

Blackway's new EP showcases the rapper's unlimited potential while capitalizing on the momentum from Heavyweight's lead single "It Feel Good To Me." With 1 million monthly Spotify listeners and 158M Spotify streams to date (many of which come via his Grammy-nominated hit song "What's Up Danger" Ft. Black Caviar after it was prominently featured in Sony and Marvel's animated film Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse.)

Blackway's new EP features a revamped, remastered version of the title track (Known as the NFL's official song of the season) and a new cut "Badman" on the EP. Heavyweight is Blackway at his best - full of swagger, humor, rapid delivery, witty wordplay lyricism, and confidence.

"I'm mainly excited for fans to get that adrenaline rush that we felt making this record! I love making people feel unstoppable, I think this EP does that," Blackway said in a statement.