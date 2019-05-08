Black Mountain Stream Riff-Laden New Single LICENCED TO DRIVE

Black Mountain have shared a new single, "Licensed To Drive," from their forthcoming album, Destroyer, due May 24th via Jagjaguwar.

Following the "spacey, doomy slow creep" (Stereogum), "Boogie Lover," and lead single, "Future Shade," "Licensed to Drive" is heavy and exhilarating, and would easily be the most dangerous ripper on a titular film's soundtrack. In the words of the band's Stephen McBean: "A riff in A flat and some Neu / Nugent / Newman Motorik hustle. Was the vacation better than the journey or did the drive etch itself into your soul? I'd like to thank the DMV for the inspiration."

Listen here:



Destroyer also features contributions from longtime band member Jeremy Schmidt, Rachel Fannan (Sleepy Sun), Arjan Miranda, Adam Bulgasem (Dommengang, Soft Kill), Kid Millions (Oneida) and John Congleton (St Vincent, Swans). Collectively, there's a renewed vitality to Black Mountain on Destroyer - a seasoned, veteran of heady hard rock that's found new, young muscles to flex and roads to explore.



Pre-order Destroyer here!



Stream "Boogie Lover":





Stream "Future Shade":





