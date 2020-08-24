Black Eyed Peas Release New Music Video for Single 'Vida Loca'

Black Eyed Peas have shared the music video for their new single “VIDA LOCA” [feat. Nicky Jam & Tyga].

Watch it below!

The song stands out as the latest single from the group's eighth full-length album and debut for RCA UK, TRANSLATION.

Maintaining a reputation for larger-than-life visuals, the group shows up with an event-level affair for "VIDA LOCA." This time around, they take over an office, workout studio, and the streets with a high energy and hypnotic dance routine in between hilarious cameos from both Nicky Jam and Tyga. The action-packed clip brings the tune to life in blockbuster fashion like only Black Eyed Peas can.

Next up, Black Eyed Peas will take the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time in their iconic career on Sunday, August 30 to perform "VIDA LOCA." Get ready for what promises to be a show-stopping surprise-filled performance!

Black Eyed Peas first teased TRANSLATION with "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)" in late 2019. In just eight months, it garnered dozens of platinum certifications worldwide and put up staggering numbers.

Tallying over 1.5 billion combined streams and views, it made history as both their most streamed song and viewed video ever. Not to mention, it also served as the lead single from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to the blockbuster Bad Boys For Life. On its heels, the group dropped "MAMACITA" with Ozuna and J Rey Soul this year. It recently eclipsed 450 million combined streams and views, reached #3 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs Chart and #1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay Chart and is currently in the Top 25 at Top 40 and Rhythmic Radio.

To date, Black Eyed Peas have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and notched numerous number ones. TRANSLATION ignites the next chapter of this legacy.

Watch the new video for "Vida Loca" here:

