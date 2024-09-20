Bktherula Shares New Single 'Adult Swim'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bktherula shares her new single, "Adult Swim," paying tribute to every stoner and gamer's favorite late-night network. The song utilizes a sample from Vano3000's viral "Adult Swim" edit of BadBadNotGood's "Time Moves Slowly"–Bk sings her own version of the song's mournful hook. Though the hook is wistful, Bk doesn't have time to be sentimental in her verses. She hammers her rhymes between inter-dimensional percussion and squiggling synths, recounting hedonistic nights on tour and spitting game.

"Adult Swim" is Bk's first new single since the release of LVL5 P2, her acclaimed 2024 album, which released in March. The project features the buzzing singles "CRAYON," which has earned over three million streams, and "SHAKIN IT," a collaboration with Cash Cobain. Deepening a style she explored with her acclaimed 2023 album LVL5 P1, the new album deposits the listener directly into Bk's sonic realm, crafted by Bk with assistance from producers like azure, Simmyauto, among others. The album earned praise in Pitchfork ("The Atlanta rapper’s latest imagines a higher dimension where outré flexes and endless love affairs are enveloped by waves of metallic crunch and mind-expanding guitar"), Alternative Press (“The genre-bending rapper and singer-songwriter is competing in her own lane — perhaps even in her own dimension"), HYPEBEAST ("Bktherula Shows Her Versatility on New Album 'LVL5 P2'"), The FADER ("Bktherula expands her consciousness on LVL 5 P2"), and many other publications.

This summer, the 22-year-old artist headlined the I Just Wanna Be Me Tour, which started at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash before traveling through North America for 15 dates. Earlier in the year, Bk joined PinkPantheress on the Capable Of Love Tour–she spoke to NYLON about her tour experience.

Named to Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 list for 2024, Bk has built a devoted following by releasing tracks that showcase her raw emotions. Now, following LVL5 P2, Bk pre

ABOUT BKTHERULA:

Blending dystopian soundscapes with jumpy flows and ethereal melodies, Bktherula makes a new kind of rap psychedelia. Since breaking out with “Left Right” in 2019, she’s oscillated between raucous cloud rap and gentle R&B, fusing impressionistic songwriting with complex musicality to create affecting anthems that feel futuristic and universal. The 21-year-old has been rewarded with a growing legion of fans and a slot as Atlanta’s next-up in many critics’ estimations. To date, her songs have collected more than 265 million streams across multiple platforms. She’s planted more seeds with “TATTI,” the playfully braggadocious new single from LVL 5, Part 2, her kaleidoscopic new EP on Warner Records. Coated in dynamic sounds and subtle emotional depth, the tracks reflect a Bk who has leveled up in more ways than one. At age 13, Bk uploaded her first songs to SoundCloud. At 16, she was putting her playfully swaggering raps to the test at local shows in Atlanta’s rap underground. Now, following the release of LVL 5, Part 1 and ahead of LVL 5, Part 2, she looks to soar higher than ever. This past spring, she embarked on her first-ever sold-out tour. Brainstorming new dreams, Bk looks to the future. “I want my music to inspire others to be the best version of themselves,” she says. “I feel extremely blessed where I am now and where I see myself going. I’m super blessed for my fans, because I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine

