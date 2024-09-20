Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fearless vocal powerhouse Bishop Briggs unveils new reflective track “Good For Me” via Virgin Music Group. This is the second offering off Briggs’ forthcoming studio album, Tell My Therapist I’m Fine, which will be released on October 18, 2024 – pre-save HERE.

Briggs adopts a fragile, intimate register on “Good For Me” as she ruminates on her early-adolescent dreams. As it builds momentum, the song sweeps into an ethereal chorus that freezes a moment of reflection: “I'm dreaming/Of all I ever wanted/Was it ever good for me?"

About the song, Briggs shared, “Good For Me” was an idea I had rattling in my head since lockdown during COVID. I had been chasing this beautiful dream allowing it to consume every relationship including the one with myself. As I sat in the hospital room with my sister it was that forever consistent reminder that this is all that matters. This person and this love we have for each other is all that really matters. Which then begged the question, was all that I had been chasing ever really good for me?“

Up next, Briggs is set to play an intimate album release show at Los Angeles’ iconic Troubadour on October 17 – tickets HERE. The vocal powerhouse will debut live performances of “Good For Me,” previously released “Mona Lisa On A Mattress,” and more from the new album.

Earlier this year, Briggs gave fans a taste of her next musical chapter with the release of the powerful anthem “Triumph” which she performed on the finale of American Idol. Since the releases of her 2018 debut album Church of Scars – which featured her massive multi-platinum hit single “River” – and 2019’s sophomore album Champion – in which the title track became an instant hit – Bishop Briggs has continued to make a name for herself, garnering over 3 billion streams. In addition to her own sold-out headline tours and delivering energetic festival sets across the globe, Briggs has also toured with Coldplay, alt-J, and Bleachers.

Photo credit: Nick Walker

