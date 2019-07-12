Billy Strings Shares First Song From New Album TAKING WATER

Today, Billy Strings has released his debut single "Taking Water" off the forthcoming album HOME (Rounder). Rolling Stone Country exclusively premiered "Taking Water," calling it "gripping" and adding that Billy Strings is "one of string music's most dynamic young stars."

Billy Strings has been hailed as the future of bluegrass, transcending tradition and genre with his high velocity, flat-picking guitar technique and intense, confessional songwriting.

HOME is undoubtedly the Michigan-born, Nashville-based artist's bravest excursion thus far, reshaping bluegrass into his own exceptional form, completely rewiring the aesthetic with elements of punk, country, folk rock, and genuine psychedelic exploration to fashion something altogether original and all his own.

HOME is Strings' second studio album and is due out on Sept 27. Pre order is available now

HOME TRACK LISTING

Taking Water Must Be Seven Running Away From The Mire Home Watch It Fall Long Forgotten Dream Highway Hypnosis Enough To Leave Hollow Heart Love Like Me Everything's The Same Guitar Peace Freedom

Fall 2019 tour dates have recently been announced including several two-night stops in Atlanta, San Francisco, Portland, Carrboro, Charlottesville, Boston and Brooklyn.

A full list of tour dates and up to date news is available at billystrings.com

Billy Strings Tour Dates

7/12 Snowshoe, WV - 4848 Festival

7/18-7/20 Oak Hill, NY - Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival

7/24 Berlin, MD - Burley Oak Brewery

7/25 Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival

7/26 Hiram, ME - Ossipee Valley Music Festival

7/28 Newport, RI - Newport Folk Fest

7/31 Piketon, OH - Pike County Fair

8/3 Buffalo, NY - Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival

8/10 Lexington, KY - Railbird Music Festival

8/16 Hamilton, OH - Whimmydiddle Country Music Festival

8/17 Cockeysville, MD -Hot August Music Festival

8/18 Wellston, MI - Hoxeyville Music Festival

8/30 Beaver Creek, CO - VPAC Summer Concert Series

8/31 Pagosa Springs, CO - Four Corners Folk Festival

9/1 Steamboat Springs, CO - Steamboat Summer Concert Series

9/5 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

9/6 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

9/7 Athens, GA - Georgia Theater

9/11 Nashville, TN - Americanafest

9/15 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/17 Salt Lake City, UT - Commonwealth Room

9/19 Crystal Bay, NV - Crown Room

9/20 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

9/21 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

9/22 Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Sol Music Festival

9/26 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

9/27 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

9/28 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

10/3 Paso Robles, CA - Barrel House Brew Co.

10/4 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

10/6 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/9 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10/11 Eureka Springs, AR - Hillberry Music Festival

10/13 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

10/17 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/18 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

10/19 Houston, TX - Last Concert Cafe

10/30 Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

10/31 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

11/1 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

11/2 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

11/6 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

11/7 Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

11/8 Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

11/9 Washington, DC **Venue announce 7/16

11/10 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

11/13 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

11/14 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

11/15 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

11/16 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

11/19 Cleveland OH - Beachland Ballroom

11/21 Madison, WI - Majestic Theater

11/22 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

11/23 Covington, KY - Madison Theater





