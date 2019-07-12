Billy Strings Shares First Song From New Album TAKING WATER
Today, Billy Strings has released his debut single "Taking Water" off the forthcoming album HOME (Rounder). Rolling Stone Country exclusively premiered "Taking Water," calling it "gripping" and adding that Billy Strings is "one of string music's most dynamic young stars."
Billy Strings has been hailed as the future of bluegrass, transcending tradition and genre with his high velocity, flat-picking guitar technique and intense, confessional songwriting.
Listen on your favorite streaming platform here!
HOME is undoubtedly the Michigan-born, Nashville-based artist's bravest excursion thus far, reshaping bluegrass into his own exceptional form, completely rewiring the aesthetic with elements of punk, country, folk rock, and genuine psychedelic exploration to fashion something altogether original and all his own.
HOME is Strings' second studio album and is due out on Sept 27. Pre order is available now
HOME TRACK LISTING
- Taking Water
- Must Be Seven
- Running
- Away From The Mire
- Home
- Watch It Fall
- Long Forgotten Dream
- Highway Hypnosis
- Enough To Leave
- Hollow Heart
- Love Like Me
- Everything's The Same
- Guitar Peace
- Freedom
Fall 2019 tour dates have recently been announced including several two-night stops in Atlanta, San Francisco, Portland, Carrboro, Charlottesville, Boston and Brooklyn.
A full list of tour dates and up to date news is available at billystrings.com
Billy Strings Tour Dates
7/12 Snowshoe, WV - 4848 Festival
7/18-7/20 Oak Hill, NY - Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival
7/24 Berlin, MD - Burley Oak Brewery
7/25 Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival
7/26 Hiram, ME - Ossipee Valley Music Festival
7/28 Newport, RI - Newport Folk Fest
7/31 Piketon, OH - Pike County Fair
8/3 Buffalo, NY - Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival
8/10 Lexington, KY - Railbird Music Festival
8/16 Hamilton, OH - Whimmydiddle Country Music Festival
8/17 Cockeysville, MD -Hot August Music Festival
8/18 Wellston, MI - Hoxeyville Music Festival
8/30 Beaver Creek, CO - VPAC Summer Concert Series
8/31 Pagosa Springs, CO - Four Corners Folk Festival
9/1 Steamboat Springs, CO - Steamboat Summer Concert Series
9/5 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
9/6 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
9/7 Athens, GA - Georgia Theater
9/11 Nashville, TN - Americanafest
9/15 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
9/17 Salt Lake City, UT - Commonwealth Room
9/19 Crystal Bay, NV - Crown Room
9/20 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
9/21 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
9/22 Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Sol Music Festival
9/26 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
9/27 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
9/28 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
10/3 Paso Robles, CA - Barrel House Brew Co.
10/4 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
10/6 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/9 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
10/11 Eureka Springs, AR - Hillberry Music Festival
10/13 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
10/17 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/18 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
10/19 Houston, TX - Last Concert Cafe
10/30 Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
10/31 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
11/1 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
11/2 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
11/6 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
11/7 Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater
11/8 Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater
11/9 Washington, DC **Venue announce 7/16
11/10 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
11/13 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
11/14 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
11/15 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
11/16 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
11/19 Cleveland OH - Beachland Ballroom
11/21 Madison, WI - Majestic Theater
11/22 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
11/23 Covington, KY - Madison Theater