Billy Ray Cyrus to Perform On THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN Tonight

Two years before anyone ever heard of "Old Town Road," Billy Ray Cyrus was following his true passion... MUSIC. Cyrus teamed up with his longtime musical soulmate and Vietnam veteran, Don Von Tress, to release what Cyrus describes as a "true labor of love." Surrounded by world-class musicians, Cyrus created The SnakeDoctor Circus, a concept record that tells a story through nine all-new songs available May 24 via BMG.



Tonight, the two will pair up for the first live performance of "I've Been Around" during "The Late Late Show with James Corden."



Cyrus and Von Tress co-wrote "I've Been Around," which closes out 9 songs on The SnakeDoctor Circus. Emotive verses punctuate the last track on the album:



I played to win

I lost a few

I made the papers

And I've been old news

But when I'm done let it be written down

That I've Been Around



The SnakeDoctor Circus reunites Cyrus with Von Tress, who wrote the multi-platinum smash "Achy Breaky Heart" on Cyrus' record-breaking debut album Some Gave All. Cyrus penned "Some Gave All" about a Vietnam veteran in 1989 only to meet Von Tress, whom is also a Vietnam veteran, a few years later. The collaboration between the two songwriting titans more than 25 years ago continues with new music on The SnakeDoctor Circus.



"This record was such a passion project for me. Getting to work with Don Von Tress again was a dream come true. He has always been my musical soulmate. In the early nineties we were making music about Mother Earth, saving our planet and environment like "Trail of Tears" and so many other songs that were maybe a bit too heavy and political for that time. Now, as two old guys, we're still just writing our TRUTH and singing about the issues we are passionate about. This record is very personal to Don Von Tress and myself, but it's also meant to be a platform for the listener to interpret whatever is important to them and their beliefs. This record is a concept album and meant to be listened to in its entirety. It's a story. The last song on the record pretty much sums up, not only the album, but also my life. It's called 'I've Been Around'," said Cyrus.



The SnakeDoctor Circus Track Listing:

1. Guns, Gold & Guitars

2. The Reckoning

3. Barely Enough

4. Goddess of Democracy

5. I Think Your Time's Come

6. The Blood of the Devil

7. Angel in my Pocket

8. Take It Easy Greazy

9. I've Been Around



Cyrus recorded The SnakeDoctor Circus in Muscle Shoals, Alabama with some of the most respected musicians, including Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dewey Lyndon "Spooner" Oldham (piano), Nashville Musician's Hall of Fame Member Will McFarlane, as well as David Hood (bass guitar), Kelvin Holly (electric/acoustic/bass guitar), Bekka Bramlett (vocals, tambourine), Kimi Samson (violin, viola, piano), Caleb Elliott (cello), Will McFarlane (electric guitar), James LeBlanc (electric guitar), Mike 'Dillon' Curington (drums), John Brannen (acoustic guitar, harmonica), Shonna Tucker (bass guitar), Angela Hacker (vocals), Larry Byrom (piano), Mick Utley (piano), Johnny Monteagle (drums, baritone sax, synth) and Jimmy Nutt (acoustic/electric guitars, tambourine, percussion). Nutt, a Grammy®-winning recording engineer, also mixed The SnakeDoctor Circus.



About Billy Ray Cyrus:

Billy Ray Cyrus became a household name over the course of his unprecedented career which spans across music, television and theater. Throughout his nearly three decade career, Cyrus has achieved worldwide success as a singer, songwriter, actor and producer. The Flatwoods, KY native exploded onto the music scene when his first album, Some Gave All, debuted on the all-genre Billboard album chart at No. 1 and stayed there for a record-breaking 17 weeks in 1992. The lead single, "Achy Breaky Heart," became a phenomenon as the single went multi-platinum. After "Achy Breaky Heart," Cyrus followed up with back to back hits "It Could've Been Me," "She's Not Crying Anymore," "Wher'm I Gonna Live When I Get Home?" and the anthemic "Some Gave All." Cyrus knocked himself out of the top Billboard position with the his second No. 1 album, It Won't Be The Last, featuring smash hits "In the Heart of a Woman," "Words By Heart" and "Somebody New." Cyrus followed up with dozens more that defined country music. "To me, my most defining moment in country was being joined by George Jones and Loretta Lynn on my self-penned 'Country Music Has the Blues,'" said Cyrus. He also enjoyed a successful career as an actor in "Doc" and "Still The King," as well as the Disney series "Hannah Montana" with his daughter Miley.

