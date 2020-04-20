Billy Ray Cyrus Drops New Music And Animated Video On 4/20

Music, animation and cannabis collide today as Billy Ray Cyrus unleashes a new song from his MAMA KUSH project titled, "Ballad of Jed," while also world-premiering a new animated video, which will debut on Weedmaps at 4:20 p.m. CST. The 4/20 celebration continues with Cyrus launching his own Midnight Special limited edition black pack, a sativa dominant hybrid blend featuring Lava Cake and Banana Cream strains, available for delivery or pick up from all Lowell Herb Co. Sweet Flower retail locations.



Today, the two-time GRAMMY winner will perform "Ballad of Jed" LIVE at 4:17 p.m. CST on Weedmaps "Higher Together: Sessions from Home," along with Wiz Khalifa, Ari Lennox, Joey "CoCo" Diaz, Berner and more. Weedmaps will also stream an accompanying animated music video for the first time, which will be available for fans to watch again at 4:45 p.m. CST on Cyrus' YouTube.



Later this evening, Cyrus will perform between 6:20 p.m. - 7:20 p.m CST during "Come and Toke It," presented by Luck Reunion and Willie Nelson. Cyrus will join Kacey Musgraves, Toby Keith, Matthew McConaughey, Jeff Bridges and many more.



"Be a Bogart. If you care, don't share. Don't pass your joint or pipe around, it's just not safe to do right now. Let's all take a breather, chill out on 4/20 and jam to some new music. We're gonna have a sociably conscious, safe good time," Cyrus shared.





