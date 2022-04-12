Billy Nomates Shares New Single 'Blue Bones'

Today breakout UK artist Billy Nomates is thrilled to return with wildly infectious new track "Blue Bones" and its accompanying video, out now via Invada Records.

Tor Maries, aka Billy Nomates, is a beacon of brutal truth in an industry built on inconsequential bulls, the Bristol-based singer-songwriter gives voice to the silenced, the disillusioned, the broken-hearted, and the burnt-out, assembling brilliantly biting dispatches from the fringes of a society mired in austerity, inequality and insularity.

On her new single "Blue Bones" Maries says: "Like everything I write, after I've written it I spend the following months unraveling what it's about. I think Blue Bones is a candid conversation with my own depression. A part of me I have to talk to."

The "Blue Bones" video, directed by Tia Salisbury and starring comedian Spencer Jones is a humorous yet emotional video about coming to the end of a relationship.

Maries' debut self-titled album Billy Nomates was a huge critical success with songs from the record receiving heavy airplay and an 'Album Of the Year' at BBC 6Music, Maries' star was firmly in its ascendency. In the autumn of 2020, she appeared on Sleaford Mods' single "Mork n Mindy" and went on to be the main support for their 'Spare Ribs' tour a year later, while in April 2021 Maries released an acclaimed EP of lockdown compositions entitled Emergency Telephone.

Billy Nomates will be touring the UK in November and December 2022. Full dates are listed below.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

11/23/2022 - The Bullingdon, Oxford

11/24/2022 - Mash, Cambridge

11/26/2022 - Arts Centre, Norwich

11/27/2022 - Leadmill, Sheffield

11/28/2022 - Sugarmill, Stoke

11/29/2022 - Arts Centre, Liverpool

12/1/2022 - Trinity, Bristol

12/3/2022 - Cornish Bank, Falmouth

photo credit: Cindy Sasha