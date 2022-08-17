Billy Idol Announces 'The Cage' EP

Billy Idol is back with The Cage EP which is set for release on September 23 via Dark Horse Records. The new music follows the release of Idol's 2021 The Roadside EP, which included the Top 15 hit "Bitter Taste" and received praise from fans and critics alike. As on The Roadside EP, Idol is joined on the new project by his longtime collaborator, co-writer and guitarist Steve Stevens.

In celebration of the upcoming release, Idol debuts the EP's punk rock infused lead single, "Cage," alongside an accompanying Steven Sebring-directed video (Patti Smith, Jack White).

"Coming out of the lockdown era, people had a lot of energy stored up," recalls co-producer Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, BØRNS) who also co-wrote three of the album's tracks with Idol, Stevens and Joe Janiak (Ellie Goulding, Adam Lambert). "That was the inspiration for 'Cage.' Getting out there and doing the things we've been missing. And that includes not being afraid to do a raucous punk rock song like 'Cage.' And we didn't worry about whether it fit in anywhere because it just sounds so Billy."

Last night, Idol broke news of the release on Variety along with plans for a forthcoming Jonas Akerlund-directed (Paul McCartney, Madonna) documentary about his life; further details to come soon as the film is currently in the final stages of production.

Building upon the momentum garnered from last year's release of The Roadside EP, Idol has once again flexed his collaborative spirit and called upon contemporary collaborators to help expand his already vast musical palette, taking the best of the past and gift wrapping it into something brand new.

"The last EP, we were kind of warming up to this," says Idol. "This EP is a lot more coming at you. Loads more guitar. And that's a lot of fun. We were pretty fired up by the fact that we hadn't played for a couple of years, and suddenly we were bursting on stage, and it kind of woke us up to what the next EP could be: That it could be a little more strum und drang, a little more coming at you, a little more rock'n'roll, a little more f*ck you! Well, a tiny bit of f*ck you, anyhow. The bottom line is we had a lot of fun doing it."

Recorded at Studio America and MDDN Studios in Los Angeles, the 4-track EP includes production contributions from English, Zakk Cervini (Blink 182, Machine Gun Kelly) and Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer).

In support of the forthcoming release, Idol is planning a run of 2022 worldwide tour dates. The tour includes performances at Rio De Janeiro's Rock In Rio, London's Wembley Stadium, Berlin's Mercedes Benz Arena, as well as a five show residency at Las Vegas' The Cosmopolitan from November 11-19. See below for the full tour schedule.

For forty-six years, Billy Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock'n'roll, with an artistic resume to match the brilliant light of the image. First as the camera-ready front man for Generation X, between 1977 and 1981 Idol emerged with three albums that made positivity, emotional depth and high pop synonymous with punk rock. In 1982 Idol embarked on a remarkable transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated clubland throb, wide-screen depth and drama, rockabilly desperation, the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence.

The Cage EP is Idol's second release on the relaunched Dark Horse Records, a label initially created in 1974 by George Harrison and now led by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine. Other Dark Horse artists include George Harrison himself, Joe Strummer and Ravi Shankar.

Watch the new music video for the title track here:

Tour Dates

August 17--Saratoga, CA--Mountain Winery

August 19--Boise, ID--Boise Open

August 21--Lincoln, CA--Thunder Valley

August 24--San Diego, CA--Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

August 25--Ventura, CA--Ventura Theater

September 1--Santiago, CL--Teatro Caupolican

September 4--Lima, PE--Arena Peru

September 8--Sao Paolo, BR--Pacaembu Pavillion

September 9--Rio De Janeiro, BR--Rock In Rio*

September 11--Buenos Aires, AR--Velez Sarsfield Stadium*

September 13--Buenos Aires, AR--Luna Park

September 15--Asuncion, PY--Constanera De Asuncion

September 23--Halle, DE--Peibnitz Insel

September 25--Budapest, HU--Budapest Park

September 26--Vienna, AT--Gasometer Wien

September 29--Frankfurt, DE--Festhalle

September 30--Nuremburg, DE--Arena Nuremburg

October 3--Munich, DE--Olympiahalle

October 5--Berlin, DE--Mercedes Benz Arena

October 6--Hamburg, DE--Barclays Arena

October 8--Lingen, DE--Emsland Arena

October 11--Dusseldorf, DE--Mitsubishi Electric Halle

October 13--Manchester, UK--AO Arena+

October 17--Cardiff, UK--Motorpoint Arena+

October 19--London, UK--Ovo Arena Wembley+

October 21--Glasglow, UK--Ovo Hydro Arena+

October 23--Birmingham, UK--Resorts World Arena+

October 25--Leeds, UK--First Direct Arena+

November 11--Las Vegas, NV--The Cosmopolitan

November 12--Las Vegas, NV--The Cosmopolitan

November 16--Las Vegas, NV--The Cosmopolitan

November 18--Las Vegas, NV--The Cosmopolitan

November 19--Las Vegas, NV--The Cosmopolitan

*w/ Green Day

+w/ special guests Television and Toyah