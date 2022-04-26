Billy Howerdel (A Perfect Circle) Announces New Album & North American Tour

Billy Howerdel releases his eagerly-awaited debut solo album, What Normal Was, on June 10 via Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG.

The A Perfect Circle co-founder/guitar player has simultaneously released a video for "Poison Flowers," with the Rizz (from VOWWS)-directed clip offering both an aural and visual preview of what's to come on the 10-song, self-produced collection.

"This is me stepping back into my early teen self and making the record I would've made if I had the means and the knowledge when I first picked up a guitar-just in 2022," Howerdel explains. "It's that moment as a kid when you hear a record, close your eyes, and go somewhere else. That was the time I found my lane, so to speak."

The news is accompanied by the announcement of a Summer tour, kicking off on June 11 in Ventura, Calif. The six week trek includes an appearance at Milwaukee's Summerfest and two shows where Howerdel finds himself on the same bill as his APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan, who will be performing with Puscifer: June 12 at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles) and July 1 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Rochester Hills, Mich).

Tickets for all headlining dates are on-sale this Friday, April 29 at 10 am local time. For tickets and ticket info, including VIP packages, please visit www.billyhowerdel.com.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

June 11 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

June 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre *

June 14 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

June 15 San Francisco, CA The Independent

June 16 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post

June 18 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

June 19 Seattle, WA Neumos

June 21 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

June 22 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

June 24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

June 25 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

June 26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

June 28 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro

June 29 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

July 1 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

July 2 Toronto, ON Axis Club

July 3 Montreal, QC Café Campus

July 5 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

July 6 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

July 8 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts

July 9 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

July 10 Charlotte, NC The Underground

July 12 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

July 14 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

July 15 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Inside Downstairs

July 16 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

July 17 Austin, TX Emos

July 20 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

*-w/Puscifer