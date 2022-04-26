Billy Howerdel (A Perfect Circle) Announces New Album & North American Tour
Tickets for all headlining dates are on-sale this Friday, April 29 at 10 am local time.
Billy Howerdel releases his eagerly-awaited debut solo album, What Normal Was, on June 10 via Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG.
The A Perfect Circle co-founder/guitar player has simultaneously released a video for "Poison Flowers," with the Rizz (from VOWWS)-directed clip offering both an aural and visual preview of what's to come on the 10-song, self-produced collection.
"This is me stepping back into my early teen self and making the record I would've made if I had the means and the knowledge when I first picked up a guitar-just in 2022," Howerdel explains. "It's that moment as a kid when you hear a record, close your eyes, and go somewhere else. That was the time I found my lane, so to speak."
The news is accompanied by the announcement of a Summer tour, kicking off on June 11 in Ventura, Calif. The six week trek includes an appearance at Milwaukee's Summerfest and two shows where Howerdel finds himself on the same bill as his APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan, who will be performing with Puscifer: June 12 at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles) and July 1 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Rochester Hills, Mich).
Tickets for all headlining dates are on-sale this Friday, April 29 at 10 am local time. For tickets and ticket info, including VIP packages, please visit www.billyhowerdel.com.
Watch the new music video here:
Tour Dates
June 11 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall
June 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre *
June 14 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up
June 15 San Francisco, CA The Independent
June 16 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
June 18 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
June 19 Seattle, WA Neumos
June 21 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
June 22 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
June 24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café
June 25 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
June 26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
June 28 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro
June 29 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
July 1 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *
July 2 Toronto, ON Axis Club
July 3 Montreal, QC Café Campus
July 5 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall
July 6 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
July 8 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts
July 9 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
July 10 Charlotte, NC The Underground
July 12 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
July 14 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
July 15 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Inside Downstairs
July 16 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
July 17 Austin, TX Emos
July 20 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
*-w/Puscifer